Indy North Side Crash Kills Two, Injures Three

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Indianapolis’ north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the area of 86th Street and Meridian Street for a reported injury crash.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles. One vehicle had one adult man inside, while the other had four adult men.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The three other men were taken to area hospitals, including two who are in critical condition and one who is stable.

IMPD’s fatal crash investigation team is handling the investigation. Additional details about what led to the crash have not been released..