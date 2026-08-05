Boone County Man Accused of Shooting at Plane Last Year Charged

Kedrick Miller (Source: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Thorntown is charged with multiple felonies because police said he shot at a plane while it was spraying crops in a field near where he lived.

The charges against 41-year-old Kedrick Miller are attempted murder, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and attempted disruption of the operation of an aircraft.

On the night of July 18, 2025, the Boone County Communications Center got a call about a crop duster being shot at. The plane was flying in the area of State Road 75 and County Road 900 W.

The pilot later found a bullet hole in the plane.

According to an aerial spraying representative who spoke with the caller, Miller was a farmer who got upset about the planes spraying the crops because he had a “no-fly zone” over his property. However, the representative said that Miller had a “drift notice,” which is designed to protect property downwind from spraying.

The pilot said that the sprayers on the plane were shut off prior to flying over the property by where Miller lives.

When the Boone County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Miller’s property, they found several firearms, ammunition, and magazines.

Court documents state that Miller would get angry about the planes because crop dusters would scare the goats and cause injuries to the animals, causing them to lose their pregnancies.