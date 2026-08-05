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Indy Man Gets 60 Years for Killing Girlfriend 6 Years Ago

Rakeem Thompson was convicted of killing Brittany Burns in October 2020 in Indianapolis.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Headshot of a man with dreadlocks wearing a white shirt.
Rakeem Thompson (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is getting six decades behind bars for killing his girlfriend six years ago.

Rakeem Thompson was sentenced to 60 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. His jury trial ended in April after three days, leading to his conviction in the death of his girlfriend, Brittany Burns, in 2020.

On Oct. 9, 2020, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home on English Avenue. Once there, they found Burns unresponsive.

Thompson had called 911 that night saying that he believed his girlfriend had “passed away” after she was “gasping for air.” He also told officers at the home that Burns had a drinking problem and wasn’t moving while on the couch.

Burns was taken to Community East Hospital, where she died 10 days later.

Testimony from a neighbor of Thompson’s said that they saw him punch and kick Burns before police arrived.

Burns’ death was ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office after an autopsy determined that she died from asphyxia and blunt force injuries. Thompson was then charged with murder more than three years after her death.

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