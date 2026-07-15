Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Arrested in Downtown Indy Hit-And-Run Killing

IMPD says Caprice Glass was arrested Tuesday afternoon after investigators identified a suspect in the case.

Published on July 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A headshot of a man wearing glasses and a black shirt against a gray background.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man in for a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in downtown Indianapolis.

IMPD says Caprice Glass was arrested Tuesday afternoon after investigators identified a suspect in the case.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. July 11 at Pennsylvania and Meridian Streets. Police say Brianna Evans was riding a scooter in the crosswalk when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Investigators say they used surveillance technology, license plate reader information, and tips from the public to help identify the suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges will be filed.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

Severe weather threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for damaging winds across parts of the central United States on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Are Possible in Indiana on Thursday

Large Tires on a Fire Truck with Flashing Red Lights in an Emergency First Response - Taken on a Mobile Device
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Man Faces Arson Charges After Setting Severed Genitals on Fire

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5
11 Items
Local  |  WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Local News
Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Ends Race, Gender Preferences In State Contracts

A headshot of a man wearing glasses and a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Arrested in Downtown Indy Hit-And-Run Killing

Park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Employees Says Indy Parks Has a ‘Broken System’

Chuck Goodrich
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun Officially Introduces Goodrich as Indiana Commerce Secretary

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies in Lebanon Motorcycle Crash

Rick Snyder
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

FOP President: Crime Plan Missing Police Input

An empty wallet or with very little money in the hands of an old man.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Westfield Woman Defrauds Elderly Woman Out of Over $500,000

Indiana's housing market mid-year report showing closed home sales, new listings, and median sale price data from January to June 2026.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Home Sales Hit Highest Levels Since 2022

A black fabric bag with the text "Support small business." and the Meta logo.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Hosts Free AI Workshop for Lebanon Small Businesses

Buc-ee's
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Greenwood Commission Moves Buc-ee’s Proposal Forward

US-POLITICS-SENATE
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana State Workers Set to Get a Single Bonus Payment

Indiana county council seal with eagle icon and text "Marion County Council
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Council Committee Votes for Data Center Moratorium Proposal

Mugshot of a man with a shaved head wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  FOX 59

Police: Mooresville Man Used Instagram to Solicit 14-Year-Old Decoy

Emergency vehicles and equipment parked on a grassy roadside.
Local  |  Staff

Evacuation Order Lifted After Hazmat Concern in Greenwood

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close