Man Arrested in Downtown Indy Hit-And-Run Killing

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man in for a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in downtown Indianapolis.

IMPD says Caprice Glass was arrested Tuesday afternoon after investigators identified a suspect in the case.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. July 11 at Pennsylvania and Meridian Streets. Police say Brianna Evans was riding a scooter in the crosswalk when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Investigators say they used surveillance technology, license plate reader information, and tips from the public to help identify the suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges will be filed.