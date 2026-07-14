Indiana State Workers Set to Get a Single Bonus Payment

Source: ALLISON ROBBERT / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun is giving eligible state employees a one-time bonus in their July 29 paycheck, but it won’t come with a permanent pay raise.

Braun says the bonus is the result of his administration cutting costs and finding savings in state government. Full-time employees could receive up to $2,500, depending on when they were hired. Part-time employees will receive half that amount.

Employees hired before Jan. 13, 2025, will get $2,500. Those hired later in 2025 will receive smaller bonuses, while employees hired in 2026 will not qualify.

The bonuses will cost the state about $80 million.

Braun says the payments recognize employees’ work, but the move comes as Indiana has seen strong tax collections and expects a large budget surplus. State employee pay raises were not included in the current budget.