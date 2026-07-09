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Man Faces Arson Charges After Setting Severed Genitals on Fire

Published on July 8, 2026

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We don’t know if this is more of a “Legal Stuff” or a “Lewd Nude Dude in the News” type of story…

A 36-year old is facing a felony charge after he allegedly cut off his own genitals and then committed arson in Fort Wayne.

In early May, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a garage fire just as local police were dispatched to the same area to investigate reports of a stabbing.

Early that morning, a neighbor alerted the property owners that their garage was on fire and called 911. That’s when the owners noticed the man who lived there was missing.

The man was found by police injured and told officials he was stabbed somewhere downtown.

While at the hospital, the man came clean to officers. He said that he went into his garage and used a kitchen knife to cut off his genitals. He then poured gasoline on the dismembered organ and set it on fire. That’s when he walked away from the scene until police found him.

The man has been charged with arson and has a hearing scheduled later this month.

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