Indiana Details 80-hour Monthly Work Mandate for HIP Members

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INDIANAPOLIS – In a sweeping policy shift aimed at reinforcing personal accountability within public assistance, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) on Monday unveiled the official framework for upcoming work and community engagement requirements for the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP).

The newly announced regulations will begin phasing in on January 1, 2027, targets able-bodied adult members ages 19 to 64, and requires them to actively participate in career-building or community activities to maintain their health coverage.

State leadership framed the decision as a return to the foundational principles of Indiana’s landmark consumer-driven Medicaid model.

“Hoosiers deserve a system that offers support in challenging times but also requires individuals who are able to contribute to take meaningful responsibility for their own progress,” Governor Mike Braun said. “These work requirements uphold that standard by ensuring members actively engage in education, training, and employment opportunities that build long-term independence. This approach strengthens families, fortifies communities, and moves our state forward.”

The program’s rollout signals an end to automatic, unconditional benefits for non-disabled adults. FSSA Secretary Roob emphasized that healthcare assistance for able-bodied individuals is an earned benefit rather than an entitlement.

“Eligibility rests with each member, and meeting program requirements is a fundamental obligation—not an optional step,” Roob stated. “We provide the tools, guidance, and opportunities needed to succeed, but it is the responsibility of members to fulfill their commitments.”

Under the new rules, non-exempt HIP members must complete at least 80 hours per month of qualifying activities starting next year. The state is offering flexibility in how these hours are met, allowing participants to blend several paths:

Employment or Volunteering: Traditional employment, internships, or community service.

Education and Training: Job training programs or part-time schooling.

Income Alternative: Earning a monthly minimum of $580.

Higher Education: Full exemption for those enrolled at least half-time in an accredited, eligible education program.

However, state officials issued a critical warning for new applicants: Indiana law mandates a three-month “lookback” compliance window.

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This means that anyone applying for HIP benefits in January 2027 must retroactively prove they were meeting the 80-hour requirement during October, November, and December of 2026. For those applying later in the year, they must show consecutive compliance for the three months immediately preceding their application date.

Acknowledging that not all members are in a position to work, the FSSA has outlined several automatic and verifiable exemptions. Safeguards will be put in place for individuals experiencing pregnancy, those with intensive caregiving responsibilities, members designated as medically frail, individuals undergoing Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment, or Hoosiers recently released from incarceration.

To minimize administrative red tape, the FSSA plans to conduct compliance reviews quarterly, relying first on electronic wage and state program data. If a member’s hours cannot be verified through digital records, the state will issue a written notice prompting the individual to upload physical documentation.

State officials are urging all current HIP members to log on to myfssa.in.gov to create a Benefits Portal account, which will serve as the primary dashboard for reporting monthly hours, checking exemption statuses, and uploading documents.

With the preparation phase officially starting this summer, the state is launching a massive public awareness campaign. The FSSA has deployed an online “Partner Toolkit” complete with educational flyers, posters, and frequently asked questions for community advocates and healthcare providers. Explainer videos have also been uploaded to YouTube and the state’s portal.

To address public confusion and flesh out regional operations, the FSSA will host a series of regional town halls and informational webinars beginning this summer.