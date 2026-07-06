Crash on Indy’s East Side Kills a Man

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side early Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a personal injury crash around 6 a.m. on North Shadeland Avenue, near 38th Street and Pendleton Pike. That’s where another crash happened after the first.

Investigators say a man was standing outside of his vehicle. He was struck and critically injured.

Medics took him to a hospital, where he later died. Police confirmed that two other drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.