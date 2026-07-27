88-Year-Old Woman, Dog Killed in Hamilton County Crash

ATLANTA, Ind. — One woman and a dog were killed in a collision on Sunday in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at around 10 a.m. on State Road 37 at the intersection with 266th Street.

According to investigators, a Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to yield the right-of-way and turned onto SR 37 and hit a Chevy Impala that was heading southbound. Deputies said both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Drivers in both cars were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. The passenger in the Impala, identified as 88-year-old Mary West of Frankton, ended up dying at the hospital because of her injuries.

A dog traveling in the Impala was also killed in the crash.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.