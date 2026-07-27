Recreational Divers Recover Swimmer’s Body in Cass County Lake

Source: FOX 59

LOGANSPORT, Ind — A swimmer died after being pulled from a lake at France Park in Cass County Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call before 2 p.m. about an adult who went missing while in the water, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Investigators say the person was swimming with family members, and they couldn’t find the adult when they got out of the water.

Recreational divers found the swimmer unresponsive. Medics took that person to a hospital, where they died.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, and the case is under investigation.