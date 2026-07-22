Rokita Calls Out Perry Meridian Classroom Signs, Flags

Source: @AGToddRokita / x

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is calling out a Perry Meridian High School classroom for its wall decorations, saying the signs and flags reflect what he describes as “woke ideology.”

In a social media post, Rokita shared photos showing messages like Love Wins, Science Is Real, Black Lives Matter, No Human Is Illegal, Love Is Love, Women’s Rights Are Human Rights, and Kindness Is Everything.

He says parents should know what’s displayed in their children’s classrooms and has added the photos to the state’s Eyes on Education portal.

Rokita says posting the images is part of his push for transparency in Indiana schools.