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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the closest finishes in Indy 500 history. They start the show looking back at this year’s race now holding the record for the closest finish, with Felix Rosenqvist defeating David Malukas. They later look back at 1992 with Al Unser Jr. defeating Scott Goodyear, 2006 with Sam Hornish Jr. defeating Marco Andretti, and 2014 with Ryan Hunter-Reay defeating Helio Castroneves.

In the second segment, they continue their look back at the closest finishes in Indy 500 history. They look back at 2015 with Juan Pablo Montoya defeating Will Power, 1982 with Gordon Johncock defeating Rick Mears, and 2023 with Josef Newgarden defeating Marcus Ericsson.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they continue their look back at the closest finishes in Indy 500 history. They look back at 2017 with Takuma Sato defeating Helio Castroneves, 2019 with Simon Pagenaud defeating Alexander Rossi, and 1997 with Arie Luyendyk defeating Scott Goodyear.

Closest Finishes in Indy 500 History was originally published on 1075thefan.com