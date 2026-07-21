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Brownsburg Daycare Case Leads to Another Sentence

The cases stem from a larger investigation involving former daycare employee Gabriel Garner.

Published on July 21, 2026

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Sara Seymour and Debra Kanipe mugshots
Source: Hendricks County Jail / other

BROWNSBURG, Ind –– A Brownsburg daycare investigation has led to another sentence, this time for a former employee accused of not reporting suspected child abuse.

Jennyfer Lingbeck, a former employee at Main Street University 4 Kidz, was sentenced to nearly six months in prison, followed by one year of home detention and probation. She pleaded guilty to failing to report child abuse and neglect of a dependent.

Former daycare owner Nancy Minton was previously sentenced to three years, including two years in prison, after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent and failing to report child abuse.

The cases stem from a larger investigation involving former daycare employee Gabriel Garner, who faces multiple charges, including child molesting and child exploitation. Prosecutors say daycare staff had a responsibility to report concerns about possible abuse.

The daycare was shut down during the investigation. Five families have filed lawsuits against the daycare and former employees, claiming their children were abused while in the facility’s care. Criminal charges against Main Street University 4 Kidz were dismissed after Minton’s plea agreement, while Garner’s case is still pending.

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