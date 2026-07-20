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Lawmakers Highlight Over $80M In Indiana Road Grants

Indiana recently announced over $80 million in Community Crossings Matching Grants across the state. State lawmakers explain what this means for Indiana.

Published on July 20, 2026

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Indiana Statehouse
Source: KimWellsMedia

STATEHOUSE — Indiana recently announced more than $80 million in Community Crossings Matching Grants (CCMG) for nearly 150 cities, towns, and counties across the state.

State Representative Chris May (R-Bedford) chairs the House Local Government Committee. He notes that the grants provide critical funding for local road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades, and other infrastructure projects.

“Reliable infrastructure is the foundation of strong communities,” May said. “Community Crossings grants help local leaders address long-standing transportation needs, improve public safety, and make strategic investments that support the community for years to come.”

The CCMG program launched in 2016 through legislation championed by House Republicans. This round of funding pushes the total for fiscal year 2026 to just over $160 million for nearly 350 communities. The next call for project submissions opens in September.

State Representative Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville) serves on the House Roads and Transportation Committee. She emphasizes that municipal matching funds ensure a true partnership between the state and local governments. Program guidelines also require that half of all available matching grants go to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer.

“When the state and local communities invest together, we strengthen our roads, improve critical infrastructure, and create opportunities for long-term economic growth,” Patterson said. “Community Crossings grants help make those improvements possible for both small towns and larger communities alike.”

Since its inception, the Community Crossings program has invested more than $2 billion to enhance local roads and bridges throughout Indiana.

Related Tags

CCMG Chris May House Local Government Committee House Republicans House Roads and Transportation Committee Lindsay Patterson Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked State Representative STATEHOUSE Topic - Local News

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