Michigan Murder Suspect Caught in Delaware County, Indiana

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A murder suspect wanted in Michigan was arrested in Indiana.

Deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police troopers were pursuing a suspect in a stolen vehicle Monday morning. The pursuit began in Grant County on Interstate 69 and then branched off onto country roads into Delaware County.

Troopers arrested the suspect after the pursuit lasted for about half an hour.

Information about the suspect or how the chase ended has not yet been shared.