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Crash Kills Indiana Boxer in Texas; Driver Arrested

A crash in Texas killed a professional women's boxer from Indiana Saturday morning, say Brazos County deputies.

Published on July 19, 2026

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BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A crash in Texas killed a professional women’s boxer from Indiana Saturday morning.

Texas deputies arrested 31-year-old Charles Eric Medina for manslaughter following the crash. Investigators believe Medina drove past two people on bicycles, stopped his car, shifted into reverse, and hit 26-year-old Hannah Rapp.

First responders found Rapp lying in the road and rushed her to a hospital, where she later died.

Rapp was from Yorktown Indiana, and she was a former Purdue University track athlete before starting her professional boxing career. She also boxed with Most Valuable Promotions.

“Most Valuable Promotions is heartbroken by the tragic passing of Hannah Rapp,” the company said in a statement. “Hannah competed on MVPW-04 in Orlando on June 13 and made a lasting impression on everyone who had the opportunity to meet her. She was a gifted athlete, a valued member of the boxing community, and someone who was deeply respected by those around her.”

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BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas Charles Eric Medina Hannah Rapp Indiana Local News - Crime Medina Purdue University Rapp Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Yorktown Indiana

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