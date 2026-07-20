Kidnapping and Burglary in Monroe County Send 2 to Jail

Source: FOX 59

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Two individuals were charged after the alleged kidnapping of a 4-year-old child.

Lena Volpe, 25, and Alexandra Porter, 35, were preliminarily charged with the following offenses:

Burglary of Dwelling, a Level 4 Felony

Kidnapping with Victim Less Than 14 Years, a Level 5 Felony

Battery with Bodily Injury, a Class A Misdemeanor

Battery without Injury, a Class B Misdemeanor

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on a report of an abduction on Sunday at 11:47 p.m. The caller said that an individual forced entry into their home, attacked them, and fled with the child in their vehicle.

Upon arrival to the scene, authorities learned that the mother took the children, but had no custodial rights to the child. Police immediately established an emergency GPS ping of the suspect’s cell phone.

A traffic stop was conducted at 12:17 a.m. in Bloomington and both suspects were taken into custody. The 4-year-old was also found, and reunited with their other family, according to the MCSO press release.

Volpe and Porter were transported to the Monroe County Jail.