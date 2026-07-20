Man to Plead Guilty in Fatal Downtown Hit-and-Run

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man will plead guilty in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman riding a scooter in downtown Indianapolis.

Prosecutors charged Caprice Glass with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury. His attorney told a judge Monday that Glass plans to plead guilty. A judge set his change of plea and sentencing hearing for Sept. 28 and his cash bond at $64,000.

Police say a vehicle struck 26-year-old Brianna Evans as she crossed Maryland and Pennsylvania streets around 3:15 a.m. July 11, then the driver left the scene.



Court documents say detectives identified Glass after reviewing license plate reader data, city cameras and tips from the public.

Investigators say they traced vehicle parts found at the scene to a Dodge Challenger and later found the vehicle covered with a tarp at a home on the west side.

Investigators say the Challenger was traveling about 43 mph in a 25 mph zone before the crash. They say the vehicle also ran a red light after the collision and continued away from the area.



Glass was arrested July 14.