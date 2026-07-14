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More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

Published on July 14, 2026

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Four-day school weeks could soon become an option for more schools across Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has released new guidance outlining the requirements for school districts interested in adopting a four-day school week. Under the new policy, districts must first earn an “A” accountability grade and demonstrate that a shortened school week would improve student outcomes—not simply reduce costs. Schools must also show they have engaged families, staff and the community throughout the decision-making process.

The guidance comes as more Indiana districts explore alternative school calendars to address teacher shortages, attendance concerns and budget pressures.

But what would a four-day school week mean for students, teachers and parents? We spoke with Hannah Adamson of our news partner, FOX59, who explained how one Indiana school is already testing the model.

“Right now, there is one school in the state that’s adopted the system so far—Vinton Elementary in Lafayette,” Adamson said. “But there are a number of schools that are interested in adopting this kind of a schedule.”

Schools hoping to make the switch must meet four key requirements: provide remedial and enrichment opportunities on the fifth day, offer transportation for students who choose to attend a traditional five-day school, meet the state’s minimum teacher salary of $45,000, and maintain an “A” rating under Indiana’s accountability system.

Adamson said lawmakers had two primary concerns when considering four-day school weeks.

“Number one, there was a concern by some lawmakers that if a school were to make the switch, what would parents do on that fifth day if their work week didn’t allow them to adjust easily,” she said. “The second concern was the lack of long-term data on the effects of a four-day school week on academic achievement.”

Despite those concerns, Adamson said Vinton Elementary has reported encouraging results during its pilot program.

“Kids are really engaged, it’s improved mental health,” she said. “At the beginning of the pilot, 50 percent of parents said, ‘Let’s try it.’ Now, two years into the three-year pilot, that approval rating has climbed to 81 percent.”

Still, Adamson cautioned that most Indiana schools are unlikely to make the switch anytime soon.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a sudden wave of dozens or hundreds of schools jumping into the fray,” she said. “This is more of a proactive step for schools or school corporations that have expressed interest. It’s really just the beginning of what would be a long-term process.”

Because schools must maintain an “A” accountability grade to qualify, Adamson noted the new requirements could make it more difficult for lower-performing districts to pursue a four-day schedule.

Read Adamson’s full report here

Listen to the full conversation with Hannah and what she’s hearing from parents and school officials here:

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