New Chapter Planned for Former Gray Brothers Site

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

MOORESVILLE, Ind — The former Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville could soon have a new tenant. Plans are moving forward to bring a Wawa convenience store to the longtime restaurant site.

The Mooresville Plan Commission approved the development plan during its July 9 meeting.

Gray Brothers closed its location at 555 South Indiana Street in June 2025 after serving the community for more than 80 years. The owners said economic challenges led to the decision.

Wawa’s plans call for a 6,300-square-foot store with eight fuel pumps, creating 16 fueling stations, along with a pickup window for mobile orders.

The proposed location would include 44 parking spaces. Developers say the site could also leave room for another business in the future, though no details have been released.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is known for its food, especially its hoagies. Wawa announced plans to expand into Indiana in 2022 and opened its first Hoosier location in Daleville in 2025.

The company has since opened stores in several Indiana communities and announced plans for a major expansion across the state over the next decade.