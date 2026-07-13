Listen Live
Close
Local

New Chapter Planned for Former Gray Brothers Site

The Mooresville Plan Commission approved the development plan during its July 9 meeting.

Published on July 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The interior of Wawa convenience store gas station, Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, Florida.
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

MOORESVILLE, Ind — The former Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville could soon have a new tenant. Plans are moving forward to bring a Wawa convenience store to the longtime restaurant site.

The Mooresville Plan Commission approved the development plan during its July 9 meeting.

Gray Brothers closed its location at 555 South Indiana Street in June 2025 after serving the community for more than 80 years. The owners said economic challenges led to the decision.

Wawa’s plans call for a 6,300-square-foot store with eight fuel pumps, creating 16 fueling stations, along with a pickup window for mobile orders.

The proposed location would include 44 parking spaces. Developers say the site could also leave room for another business in the future, though no details have been released.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is known for its food, especially its hoagies. Wawa announced plans to expand into Indiana in 2022 and opened its first Hoosier location in Daleville in 2025.

The company has since opened stores in several Indiana communities and announced plans for a major expansion across the state over the next decade.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Reason Why Indianapolis Is Unlike Any Other U.S. City

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Sanchez Trial Delayed Yet Again

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Two mugshot-style portraits of a young Black man with short curly hair and a Black man with a beard.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Repeat Violent Offenders Charged in Shooting of Pregnant Indy Woman

Two law enforcement officers standing in a fenced yard at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Arrest Tied to Global Crime Network

Perseverance tires on Martian surface
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Life on Mars? Purdue Professor Discovers Organic Matter

Local News
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Texas Man Arrested for Fraud Scheme in Danville

A crowd of people holding American and Israeli flags, gathered for what appears to be a political or patriotic rally or demonstration.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Zionsville Rally Follows Possible Hate Crime

The interior of Wawa convenience store gas station, Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, Florida.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Chapter Planned for Former Gray Brothers Site

Monroe County Correctional Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ACLU Sues Over ‘Unconstitutional’ Monroe County Jail Conditions

A young child wearing a pink and white striped shirt and a white hat sits in a hospital bed, holding a toy robot with a golden head.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Greenwood 11-year-old Finds Freedom at Medically Inclusive Camp

Blood Donation Process with Donor Holding Stress Ball During Voluntary Blood Collection Session
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Red Cross Issues Emergency Blood Shortage Alert for Indiana

Police vehicles with flashing lights responding to an incident at night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Far East Side Shooting Leaves Man Dead

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Arrest Indianapolis Man in Ohio Murder Case

Local  |  Editorial Staff

Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham Can Do Anything

Close-up of thermometer showing high summer temperature against blue sky
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

Extremely Hot Conditions Return to Indiana This Week

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Woman Injured in Shooting at Indianapolis Hotel

ACA P-15 Tornado Siren Mounted High On A Cellphone Pole
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Morgan County Tornado Siren Offline

Groceries, Gas Top List Of Goods Americans Struggle To Afford In New Poll
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Middle East Fighting Could Push Indiana Gas Prices Higher

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting in Anderson Leaves 6 People Injured

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close