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Indiana Arrest Tied to Global Crime Network

Singh appeared in court Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody.

Published on July 8, 2026

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Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

GREENWOOD, Ind — A Greenwood man is among 24 people arrested in a federal investigation targeting three India-based organized crime groups accused of violence, extortion and drug trafficking.

Federal officials identified the Indiana suspect as Amritpal Singh. He was taken into custody in Greenwood as part of Operation Hard Ball, a yearslong investigation spanning the United States, Canada and Europe.

Singh appeared in court Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody.

Federal prosecutors say the groups are tied to crimes including targeted killings, kidnappings, extortion and large-scale drug trafficking. Investigators say the organizations targeted people in U.S. and Canadian communities with ties to India by threatening victims and their families.

In total, 37 defendants were charged in three federal indictments with racketeering, extortion and drug trafficking. Prosecutors say two alleged leaders continued running their criminal operations while imprisoned in India.

The arrests included 11 people in California, one in Indiana, one in Georgia, three in Canada and one in Spain. Seven others were already in custody.

Authorities say they seized about 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, cash and firearms during the investigation. Federal agents are still searching for several suspects.

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