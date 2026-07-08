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Sanchez Trial Delayed Yet Again

The criminal trial of former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been rescheduled to Sept. 8.

Published on July 8, 2026

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San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial of former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been pushed back yet again.

Sanchez’s trial is now set to begin on Sept. 8. It’s the fifth different trial date set in his case.

Most recently, the trial was set to start on July 13. Originally, Sanchez was scheduled to go on trial in Indianapolis in December.

Sanchez is facing several criminal counts in Marion County, including felony battery resulting in serious injury, after he was stabbed in October 2025 in a downtown Indianapolis alley. Sanchez was in town to call a Colts game for FOX Sports, which has since parted ways with the former football player.

Police said Sanchez was stabbed multiple times and then sent to the hospital after getting into an altercation with 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole on Oct. 12. Tole claimed that Sanchez attacked him, leading to him using pepper spray and a knife to defend himself.

Tole has also filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez, Fox Sports, and Huse Culinary Inc, the parent company of St. Elmo’s. The suit claims that Huse is guilty of negligence and violating the Indiana Dram Shop Act because they hosted an event that Sanchez attended on the night of the stabbing and shouldn’t have continued to serve him alcohol, leading to his impairment.

If convicted, Sanchez could get up to six years in prison and be fined up to $10,000.

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Source: IMPD

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