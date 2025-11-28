Mark Sanchez Trial Delayed as Civil Case Expands

Source: IMPD / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez won’t be heading to trial this year after all. A judge has moved the start date to March 12, 2026.

The case was supposed to begin in December, but Sanchez’s lawyers asked for more time, and the request was granted.

The charge comes from a fight in Indianapolis back in October that left Sanchez stabbed and another man, Perry Tole, injured. A pretrial hearing is now set for March 3.

On top of the criminal case, there’s also a civil lawsuit connected to the same incident. Tole’s attorneys recently added St. Elmo’s Steakhouse’s parent company, saying the restaurant gave Sanchez too much alcohol the night before the fight. That lawsuit is still unfolding, with deadlines pushed into early 2026.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty and remains free while both cases move forward.