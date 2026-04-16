Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Committee Approves Changes to Youth Curfew for Summer

The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the Indianapolis City-County Council is backing a proposal to move the curfew for teenagers up two hours.

Published on April 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Curfew lights downtown Indy
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the Indianapolis City-County Council has approved changes to the youth curfew for this summer.

During Wednesday night’s committee meeting, members voted 9-1 to pass the proposed curfew changes, which would make the curfew for teenagers start two hours earlier than the original curfew set last summer.

If approved, the amended curfew hours would be in place for 120 days. Kids aged 15 or 16 would be required to be home by 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. between Sunday and Thursday. Younger kids would have a 9 p.m. curfew and cannot be out before 5 a.m. on any day.

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry is backing the proposal, saying these proactive measures are needed to address the recent uptick in youth violence.

“In response to what we have seen so far this year and in past summers, we need to intervene early, in a non-intrusive way, and provide support to our young people,” Chief Terry told the committee on Wednesday.

According to Terry, the number of teenagers shot in the first three months of 2026 is up 22% compared to the same time in 2025. Over the past year, teenage homicide victims also increased from 7.3% to nearly 11%.

“Keeping young people out of situations where they are more likely to become victims or be involved in violence is a priority and a shared responsibility that I think we all have,” said Terry.

Councilor Leroy Robinson (D-District 1) believes that by changing the curfew hours, police officers and anyone who comes in contact with young people who are out in the city late at night will have the necessary tools to support them and prevent more of them from getting into dangerous situations.

“It will give them some enforcement policies and action that they can put in place to help our young people this summer and give some guardrails to support the parents,” said Robinson.

Councilor Josh Bain (R-District 21) said he supports the proposal and would also like to see fines for curfew violations.

“I wish we could say it was not in reaction to something, it’s us being proactive, but clearly it is in reaction to the youth violence that we’re seeing not only in our city, but again it’s a national trend that we’re not immune from,” Bain said.

The full City-County Council could take up the proposal during its next meeting on May 4.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Curfew lights downtown Indy
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Committee Approves Changes to Youth Curfew for Summer

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Man Killed in Indianapolis Shooting

Madison County teacher
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana School District Reaches Settlement with Former School Counselor Who Spoke about Gender Identity Policy

NFL: DEC 22 49ers at Colts
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Blue Is Back: Colts Celebrate Mascot with Birthday Bash

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

More than 20 People Arrested in Johnson County Narcotics Investigation

Clinton County Council
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Clinton County Strips Fiscal Power From Arrested Sheriff and Wife

Foster Success
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Foster Success Highlights Struggle of Teens Aging Out of Care

People vote inside one of the vote centers at University of...
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Judge Blocks Law Restricting Student IDs for Indiana May Primary

Cut gas line
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Cut Gas Line Causes Multiple Lanes on I-465 to Close

Indy 500
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Signs of the Indy 500 Start Appearing Downtown

Toll Road
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Toll Road Deal Would Trade Twice-Annual Hikes for $700M Bears Stadium-Related Windfall

Generic police lights and crime scene tape
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Two People Found Dead in Northwest Indianapolis Home

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Multiple Rounds of Severe Storms Expected Thursday Across Indiana

Fire Destroys Crawfordsville BBQ
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fire Destroys Barbecue Restaurant in Crawfordsville

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close