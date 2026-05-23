NWS: Race Day Rain Chances Greater Before Noon

Source: NWS Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Race fans and meteorologists are keeping an eye on the forecast for Sunday.

Aaron Updike from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said there’s still some uncertainty as to when rain will move through Indiana during the Indianapolis 500.

“Our highest confidence is a system trying to move through Sunday morning into the early afternoon, but there could be some lingering showers early to mid-afternoon,” Updike said.

Updike believes the best chance for showers will be between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

“A majority of it is going to be that moderate shower with some isolated thunder in it,” said Updike. “There could be some pockets of heavier rain or stronger thunderstorms with some gusts in the 30 to 40 mile per hour range.”

Updike described this past week of weather forecasts leading up to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing as one of the more challenging ones.

“We will see dry air move in at some point on Sunday, but we’ve alternated back and forth on whether that will be dry air moving in the late afternoon and evening or if that’s going to be moving in around noon,” Updike added.

The National Weather Service said it’s possible that the rain could miss the Indianapolis Motor Speedway completely, but they won’t know for certain until race day.