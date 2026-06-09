Bloomington Mom Accused of Bruising Baby, Barricading Them in Closet

Journey Stapleton (Source: Monroe County Jail)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington woman is arrested on charges relating to her bruising a baby and barricading them in a closet.

The Bloomington Police Department said someone filed a report of abuse of a minor on Friday. The complainant told police they were riding in a vehicle with 22-year-old Journey Stapleton and then her 1-year-old child began crying. The witness said Stapleton cursed at the child and placed her hand over the child’s mouth for a long period of time to quiet them.

Court documents further state that the witness saw Stapleton pinch the child to try to get them to stop crying when they arrived at a home in Bloomington. The witness also said Stapleton would keep the baby in a closet with a kettlebell weight in front of the door.

Police executed a search warrant on the home and found paraphernalia, very little food, and a bed soaked in urine and covered in feces.

Stapleton later admitted to officers that she cursed at the baby, covered their mouth, and may have caused some bruises on their body.

Stapleton has since been taken to the Monroe County Jail. She is charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.