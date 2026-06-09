Listen Live
Close
Sports News

Hammond Mayor: State of Indiana Took Care of Us in Bears Stadium Deal

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. updated the city council on some of the details in the recently approved Bears stadium project during a Monday meeting.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aerial View of Hammond, Indiana during Summer
Source: Jacob Boomsma / Getty

HAMMOND, Ind. — The Chicago Bears’ name won’t change, but where they play their home games will.

At the Hammond City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said Indiana Gov. Mike Braun was massive for them getting the Bears to approve of a stadium project in Hammond.

“I know a lot of people over the years, myself included, who have said that Indianapolis doesn’t pay attention to Hammond, Indianapolis doesn’t pay attention to northwest Indiana,” McDermott said. “To have the Bears choose Hammond for a multi-billion dollar project, the state of Indiana took care of Hammond.”

Even after criticizing the governor, McDermott said he appreciated Braun offering billions of dollars to get the Bears to relocate across state lines to his city.

“Bipartisanship is alive and well in Indiana,” Mayor McDermott said.

RELATED: Bears ‘Have Exhausted Every Opportunity’ to Stay in Chicago

According to McDermott, there was plenty of criticism from those in the Chicago media about the “vague wording” in the announcement from the Bears last week when they said they were choosing Hammond to build their new stadium. He’s not criticizing the announcement.

“I know why it was vague, and I can’t talk about that right now, but the Bears are coming to Indiana,” said McDermott.

When asked how much land would be needed for a potential Chicago Bears stadium development, Mayor McDermott told city council members that the entire project will have at least 300 acres made available, with the stadium itself requiring at least 60 acres.

Within the last year, the city also cut the ribbon on a $1 billion train expansion that goes through the heart of Hammond. McDermott believes that it will benefit the city greatly while the NFL team is in the process of moving over.

“There are hundreds of millions of dollars of infrastructure that’s going to be done to improve the traffic patterns, improve the drainage, improve the parking,” McDermott added. It’s beyond your wildest dreams.”

McDermott, a Democrat, has been mayor of Hammond since January 1, 2004. He said he’s happy with what he’s seen that the Bears are bringing to the city so far.

“The Chicago Bears chose Hammond, Indiana because they see what I have said for years: Hammond is a successful city of opportunity and possibility, an excellent choice for such a significant investment.

The city of Hammond and the entirety of Northwest Indiana will benefit from this transformative investment.

I am proud to have partnered with our state leaders to secure this win; I’m grateful to Gov. Mike Braun, Speaker Todd Huston, Sen Ryan Mishler and our local legislators who pushed this deal over the goal line!

#BearDown Northwest Indiana”

Related Tags

Bears Chicago Bears Hammond Indiana Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

Brett Scrogham
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

14-Year-Old Suspect In Murder Of Brett Scrogham

NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana Might Be Asked To Sweeten The Pot For The Bears

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Nhi Kha Nguyen
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Woman Arrested in Downtown Indianapolis Triple Shooting

Classic roller coaster with people at Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Man Banned From Amusement Park For Eating Chicken Nuggets

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  John Herrick

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead in Plainfield

Nathaniel Thomas photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana National Guard Sergeant Dies in North Carolina

Local News
The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indy Schools Consider Property Tax Increase Over Shortfall

Aerial View of Hammond, Indiana during Summer
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Hammond Mayor: State of Indiana Took Care of Us in Bears Stadium Deal

Two people smiling - a man in a suit sitting at a desk and a woman in a red jacket standing outdoors.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Recount Decision on Hold Over Voter Interrogations

Middle-aged man wearing a navy blue shirt with a logo on the chest, standing in front of shelves displaying various items.
Local  |  FOX 59

Greenwood Mayor Discusses OLG Festival Shooting

Three people in a data center, one holding a laptop and discussing with the others.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

Severe weather outlook map showing marginal risk of thunderstorms across central Indiana on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Indianapolis National Weather Service logo visible.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Indiana Will Have Scattered Showers, Heat, Gusty Winds in the Upcoming Days

A couple standing on a porch at night, with a decorative railing and potted plants visible in the background.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Demands Murder Charges in Johnson County Jail Death

Headshot of a man with curly dark hair and a beard, looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  FOX 59

Police: Hamilton County Man Pulled Gun on Juveniles Because He Got Called ‘Cute’ at Wawa

A nighttime scene with police cars, caution tape, and a First Cash business in the background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Motorcycle Crash Kills Man on Indy’s South Side

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Man Shot and Killed During Robbery at East Side Laundromat

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics
Sports News  |  John Herrick

Clark’s Heroics Propel Fever to 78-76 Win Over Mystics

A middle-aged man wearing glasses and a sheriff's uniform stands in front of a lineup backdrop.
Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Grand Jury Indicts Jennings County Sheriff for Stolen Campaign Signs

The process of preparing a creatine dietary supplement solution
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IU Kelley Student Starts Business, Sells Creatine to Young Athletes

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  FOX 59

Bears Stadium Deal: Gov. Braun Says Indiana is in ‘The Red Zone’

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close