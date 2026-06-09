Man Shot and Killed During Robbery at East Side Laundromat

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died following an early Tuesday morning shooting at an east side business.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a report of a robbery around 1:11 a.m. at the Laundry and Tan Connection at 2202 N. Mitthoefer Rd. While officers were on their way, they learned that a person had been shot.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his wounds.

Witnesses told police that multiple individuals were involved in an altercation with the victim before the shooting occurred.

Police were canvassing the area for footage and asking for the community’s help to get identification on these individuals.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).