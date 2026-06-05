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Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

Can a state step in to help a city in crisis? Governor Mike Braun joined Tony Katz discuss the recent tragic event in Indianapolis, where a 14-year-old killed a 23-year-old Brett Scrogham in a parking garage. The incident has sparked a national conversation about violence and the role of the state in addressing the issue.

“It’s a great point,” Governor Braun said, “and the tragedy of that event I think shocked everyone. 23-year-old parking a vehicle and somebody comes up from behind and takes your life I think that was a straw that’s probably going to break the camel’s back in this one.”

Governor Braun believes that the state needs to take a more active role in addressing the issue of violence in Indianapolis. “I think you’ve got legislators probably taking notice because we’re not doing our job,” he said. “And you saw Banks, you saw many others this time speak up, and I think it’s good that it’s in unison. So, I think more and more there’s going to be interest among legislators to do something that starts to rein it in.”

The Governor also touched on the topic of the Chicago Bears potentially moving to Indiana. “I think the Senate actually passed something the House left,” he said. “If you get a statement like that, which I had not heard, we all know that Hammond logistically would be much easier to get to in Arlington Heights. Chicago’s teed off that they can’t keep it within their city.”

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Governor Braun believes that the deal the state has offered the Bears is a good one, and that the team is lucky to have it. “It’s an incredible deal for them, and I think it’s going to be a winner for us who’s waiting in the wings here,” he said.

But the Governor’s conversation wasn’t just about sports. He also discussed the upcoming Republican Convention in Fort Wayne and the Secretary of State’s race.” I never endorsed along the way, so it wasn’t put in a position where I had to pull one,” he said. “I’m a believer in the system working out, and I think that whatever happens, we do need to take seriously the fact that affordability is a big issue.”

Governor Braun emphasized the importance of addressing affordability, particularly in a state like Indiana where Republicans have traditionally held power. “We need to make sure, and I think Indiana’s addressing it better than anyone,” he said. “On affordability, and that’s been the key theme for me for a long time, from property taxes, utility rates, extending the gas reprieve again, Republicans need to make sure.”

If you’re interested in hearing more about Governor Braun’s thoughts on these topics and more, be sure to listen to the full segment.

Listen to the “Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job” discussion in full here: