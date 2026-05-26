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Braun Confident That The Chicago Bears Will Choose Indiana

Governor Mike Braun stopped by the Tony Katz and JMV Indy 500 Pre-Show to talk about the race and the Bears

Published on May 26, 2026

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  • Indiana working closely with Bears' owners to facilitate the team's relocation.
  • Bears initially tried to negotiate with Illinois officials but decided to pursue Indiana move.
  • Relocation sparks debate, but governor believes Indiana offers better business environment for the team.
Mike Braun State of the State Address
Source: WISH TV / WISH-TV

Braun Confident That The Chicago Bears Will Choose Indiana

As the Chicago Bears‘ potential relocation to Indiana continues to make headlines, the state’s governor, Mike Braun, is speaking out about the team’s plans. In a recent conversation, Braun shared the details behind the Bears’ decision to pursue a move to the Hoosier State with Tony Katz and JMV.

“We’ve been checking off due diligence items, and it’s where I said fifty to fifty,” Braun said, indicating that the odds are evenly split on whether the team will make the move. “I think it’s a better odds-it that I think we’ll know within a month or month and a half.”

The Bears’ potential relocation has been a topic of discussion for years, with the team’s owners exploring options in Indiana as early as three years ago. Braun revealed that the team’s owners initially tried to work with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Chicago mayor, Brandon Johnson, but ultimately decided to pursue a move to Indiana. “You don’t ever count those chickens before they’re hatched,” Braun said, referencing the team’s cautious approach.

Braun’s administration has been working closely with the Bears’ owners to bring the team to Indiana, and the governor is confident that the state has a strong case to make. “We move at the speed of business,” he said. “We hit it off right away, and we got it through the legislature, which is tricky on any navigation.”

The Bears’ potential relocation has sparked a heated debate in both Illinois and Indiana, with some arguing that the team’s departure would be a significant loss for Chicago. Braun acknowledged that the team’s owners were concerned about using the relocation as a bargaining chip, and he wanted to ensure that they were genuinely interested in making the move.

As the situation continues to unfold, Braun’s comments offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes negotiations that have been taking place. While the outcome is still uncertain, one thing is clear: the future of the Chicago Bears is closely tied to the state of Indiana.

To hear more about the Bears’ potential relocation and the governor’s thoughts on the matter, listen to the full episode of this podcast.

Listen to the “Braun Confident That The Chicago Bears Will Choose Indiana” discussion in full here:     

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