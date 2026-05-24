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Suspect Charged in Shooting of LaPorte County Deputy

Prosecutors have approved charges against the suspect in connection with the shooting of a LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy.

Published on May 24, 2026

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Indiana State Police
Source: ISP

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have concluded their initial investigation into the shooting of LaPorte County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Samuelson.

A man shot Samuelson, a 12-year veteran of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning at Franciscan Health in Michigan City. Investigators say Samuelson was helping 22-year-old Sharod L. Grafton of Chicago after Grafton’s car broke down. When Grafton asked for a ride to a hospital, Samuelson agreed to take him.

Samuelson dropped Grafton off at the Franciscan Health emergency room but returned after learning Grafton was a suspect in a Chicago carjacking.

When Samuelson tried to confront Grafton, he was shot three times. LaPorte County deputies said Saturday that Samuelson underwent surgery and remains in critical but stable condition.

State Police announced Saturday evening that prosecutors have approved charges against Grafton, including attempted murder, auto theft, and battery against a public safety official.

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