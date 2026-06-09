Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

Source: Meta / Meta

INDIANAPOLIS — Meta is betting big on Central Indiana to build the physical foundations of the artificial intelligence revolution.

On Tuesday, the tech giant announced the start of America’s Workforce Academy (AWA), a first-of-its-kind, $115 million skilled trades initiative designed to combat a nationwide shortage of workers capable of constructing AI infrastructure. Indiana has been selected as one of just four pilot states in the country to host the program. Other locations include Louisiana, Texas and Ohio.

While the physical training center will be located in Indianapolis, Meta has tapped the Boone County Economic Development Corporation (Boone EDC) as its core local community partner to drive recruitment across Central Indiana.

The academy represents a radical shift in traditional workforce development. It requires no prior experience, no college degree, and promises zero student debt. Instead of paying for school, participants will actually be paid to learn.

The 4-to-5-week intensive bootcamp is fully funded by Meta, covering all tuition, travel, lodging, and a daily stipend for trainees. The moment an applicant is accepted into the academy, they receive a guaranteed job offer from one of Meta’s construction contractor partners, conditioned on graduation.

Upon completing the program, graduates will be immediately deployed to work on-site at Meta’s massive, rapidly expanding data center construction projects.

“The AI infrastructure we’re building today requires an incredible workforce to make it a reality,” said Rachel Peterson, Vice President of Data Centers at Meta. “America needs hundreds of thousands of skilled tradespeople — electricians, mechanics, fiber technicians and more — and this program creates clear, accessible pathways into those careers.”

For Boone County, the partnership aligns with a historic wave of local economic expansion. As massive industrial, utility, and tech developments reshape the landscape outside of Indianapolis, local officials say the need for a hyper-skilled construction workforce has never been more urgent.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This pilot initiative has the potential to open doors for people across Boone County and Central Indiana who are looking for a clear, accessible pathway into stable, high-demand careers,” said Andrea Kern, CEO of Boone EDC. “We’re proud to support a partnership that invests in people, strengthens the skilled trades, and helps prepare our region for the opportunities ahead.”

Trainees will learn specialized skills tailored for data center environments, including advanced electrical systems, heavy mechanical rigging, commercial plumbing, and fiber optic connectivity. Graduates will leave with industry-standard National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) credentials.

The initiative has drawn praise from major national figures, including Mike Rowe, CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, who has long campaigned against America’s widening skills gap.

“Closing America’s skills gap requires us to completely rethink the way we train the next generation of skilled workers,” Rowe said. “Workers are actually paid to learn. There is zero cost to them, no college debt and a fast certification, with a guaranteed job on the other end. This is an important step in the right direction.”

National Urban League President Marc H. Morial added that the program removes historic cost barriers that have kept marginalized communities out of high-tech trades, creating a “more equitable and resilient workforce for the future.”

The program is open to all applicants, including career changers, educational newcomers, and transitioning military veterans. The first Indiana cohorts are expected to begin training later this year in Indianapolis.

Hoosiers interested in applying can learn more and register at Meta.com/AmericasWorkforceAcademy.