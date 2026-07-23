Listen Live
Close
Local

Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract with the Raiders

Fernando Mendoza is officially a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team announced Thursday that it has signed the No. 1 overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Published on July 23, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Minicamp
Source: David Becker / Getty

Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract with the Raiders

Fernando Mendoza is officially a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. The team announced Thursday that it has signed the No. 1 overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, completing his rookie contract and putting pen to paper on the start of his professional career.

Mendoza’s path to the top of the draft was fueled by an historic final college season. After spending three years at Cal (2022-24), the 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback transferred to Indiana for the 2025 season and delivered one of the most dominant campaigns college football has seen. He led the Hoosiers to an undefeated 16-0 record and their first-ever national championship, completing 72.0% of his passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions across all 16 starts.

The individual hardware backed up the team success. Mendoza took home the Heisman Trophy, was named Associated Press Player of the Year, and swept the Walter Camp, Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards, along with First Team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors. He led the entire FBS in passing touchdowns and finished with the third-best completion percentage in the country.

Across his full college career at both Cal and Indiana, Mendoza appeared in 36 games with 35 starts, throwing for 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. A Miami, Florida native who starred at Christopher Columbus High School, Mendoza now steps into a Raiders quarterback room as the face of the franchise’s future under head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek.

With his signing, the Raiders have now inked their entire 2026 draft class, wrapping up rookie business ahead of training camp. All eyes in Las Vegas — and across college football circles that watched him rewrite Indiana’s record book — will now shift to how quickly Mendoza can translate that success to the NFL level.

Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract with the Raiders was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Left Loses Its Head After Braun Ends Indiana Discrimination

Comments
A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Comments
A photo of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears at a press conference
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

The Silence Regarding Ryan Mears Is Deafening

Comments
A hazy, smoke-filled landscape along a river with a bridge, as reported by the weather forecast for Indianapolis, Indiana on July 19, 2026.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wildfire Smoke Keeps Air Quality Poor in Indiana

Comments
Two men in suits speaking, with a police officer standing in a doorway behind them.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Latin Dance Figure Sentenced for Sexual Battery, Confinement

Comments
Homeless Encampment
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne

Comments
USD Wealth
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Home Health Agency Faces $10.9M Medicaid Fraud Charges

Comments
Local News
A close-up portrait of a Black man with a beard, wearing a white shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arkansas Inmate Charged in Woman’s ’23 Death in Marion County

Comments
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Fever Player: Team Fired Male Employee for Sexual Harassment

Comments
Close-up portrait of a young Black man with dreadlocks looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Teenager Arrested in Carroll County Shooting; 1 Dead

Comments
A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Child Dies After Greensburg Pond Rescue

Comments
Victims Of Russian Guided Bomb Attack On Sumy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tourniquet Becomes Lifesaving Tool After IMPD Shooting

Comments
Agriculture Secretary Rollins Holds Make America Healthy Again Event With HHS Secretary Kennedy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Backs Plan Requiring Data Centers to Pay Power Costs

Comments
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract with the Raiders

Comments
Indiana National Guard logo.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana National Guard Unit Takes Part in Combat Readiness Exercise

Comments
Mosquito on the skin drinks blood macrophotography
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

West Nile Detected in Tippecanoe County Mosquitoes

Comments
Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Man Arrested After Police Chase in Lawrence

Comments
Headshot of a bald, bearded man with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Columbus Man Arrested in Murder of 89-Year-Old Landlord

Comments
Police officers standing near a police vehicle in front of a large commercial building.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Shooting in Meijer Parking Lot Leaves Person Injured

Comments
Night scene of a city street with several vehicles, including a police car with flashing red lights, parked along the curb.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Two Officers Hurt

Comments
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Fever Break Numerous Records in 123-88 Win Over Sun

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close