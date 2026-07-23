Columbus Man Arrested in Murder of 89-Year-Old Landlord

Rudy Minton (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 49-year-old man is in custody on a preliminary charge of murder in the death of an 89-year-old landlord in Columbus.

On Tuesday night, the Columbus Police Department responded to a welfare check request at a duplex in the 1400 block of Pearl Street. Officers found the landlord dead inside the home with apparent blunt force trauma.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jerrell “Jerry” McCullough. The cause of death is pending a forensic autopsy.

The suspect, Rudy Minton, was detained. He’s now held without bond at the Bartholomew County jail.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department.