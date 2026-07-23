Indy Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Two Officers Hurt

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis police officers were shot while responding to a call on the city’s east side Wednesday night. Police say the man who shot them was shot by other officers, taken to a hospital, and later died.

Police were called just before 10:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of East 37th Street after a 911 caller reported a disturbance involving a man with a gun. Investigators say the man opened fire when officers arrived, hitting two officers.

Both officers were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition. IMPD Chief Tanya Terry said the officers are veterans but did not release their names.

Indy Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder thanked the community for its support following the shooting.

“I do want to convey to the community appreciation and how grateful we are. When this first jumped off, of course we heard from everybody, including a lot of folks in the media, right? And we put out a message. It was one word, and that was ‘pray.’ And we know that Hoosiers all throughout the state, that’s all we had to say, and they went to work praying for these officers. And those prayers have been answered here tonight,” Snyder said.

Police say at least three officers returned fire, hitting the man.

Chief Terry said violence against officers cannot become routine.

“And this should not be OK or acceptable by our community or us. We cannot allow this kind of violence against our officers to become something normal. We have been here too many times this year already, with our officers being victimized and met with violence when they are simply trying to keep our community safe,” Terry said.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene, and police say the officers’ body cameras were recording during the shooting.

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The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and other agencies are investigating what happened. IMPD will also review the shooting internally, and the officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard after an officer-involved shooting.