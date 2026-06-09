Police: Hamilton County Man Pulled Gun on Juveniles Because He Got Called ‘Cute’ at Wawa

Man confronted teens, threw protein bar, and pulled gun when called 'cute'

Suspect had prior criminal history and was on probation for intimidation

Police found gun, drugs, and paraphernalia in suspect's truck during arrest

Source: FOX 59

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Hamilton County man is in jail after he allegedly tried to fight a group of teenagers at a Wawa gas station and pulled a gun on them because a juvenile called him “cute.”

Alexander W. Price, 21, of Westfield, was arrested last week and booked into the Hamilton County Jail without bond.

Price was officially charged on Monday with numerous felonies, including criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, intimidation and pointing a firearm. His charges stem from an incident that allegedly began when someone threw a granola bar inside Wawa.

Protein bar thrown at Wawa, initial confrontation

Westfield police were called around 11:30 p.m. last Tuesday to the Wawa gas station located at 393 W. Tournament Trail on report of a stranger pointing a handgun. The juvenile caller said they were now being followed by the suspect in a red Ford F-150.

Officers found the alleged victims parked in their car down the street from the Wawa and all four people in the car were reportedly “emotionally in shock” and “shaking” from the incident. It was determined that the 17-year-old male driver was the main victim in the incident.

The teenager told police that he and his friends went to Wawa to buy smoothies when three men came inside and began harassing them. One man, later identified as Price, reportedly asked the juveniles if they “wanted to run thirties” or “fades,” which is slang for street fights.

After telling the men he didn’t want to fight, the 17-year-old said he turned away from the group of suspects. However, he then felt a protein bar hit the back of his head and asked who threw it.

The group of suspects reportedly said that one of them threw it, but that the teen would need to come outside and fight to find out who it was. The 17-year-old then reportedly gave Price a compliment and called him “cute,” which court records said “seemed to make him upset.”

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Gun, green taser pulled in the parking lot

The juveniles reportedly checked out and left the gas station, getting into their car. When the 17-year-old attempted to pull out of the lot, he said that a red F-150 pulled up behind his car and blocked him from exiting.

The truck was allegedly being driven by Price, who police say rolled down his window and began yelling at the juveniles. The 21-year-old reportedly told the teens that he wanted to fight and that he had “killed people over this.”

That is when the victims say Price pulled out a gun and pointed it at the 17-year-old’s head. The gun, which was described as a black handgun with an extended magazine, reportedly had a green laser attachment that beamed a line inside the teen’s eyes.

The teenage driver said he tried to brush it off and get rid of the suspects by saying that his mom was parked nearby. This reportedly caused Price to move his truck and let the juveniles leave, but court documents state that he began chasing them down the road in his F-150.

The juveniles said that they called 911 while driving away from Wawa and that it wasn’t until police intervened that Price stopped chasing them. While the victims were being interviewed, other officers had also tracked down the Ford F-150 and taken the suspects into custody.

Price’s interview, anger over being called ‘cute’

Shortly after 911 was first called, Westfield police pulled over Price’s red 2004 truck and detained two men and a juvenile male. Price was reportedly driving the car when it was pulled over.

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Officers asked Price for his side of the story, and he initially denied having anything to do with the fight at Wawa. However, after being presented with evidence, Price allegedly admitted that he was at the gas station and had gotten into an altercation with a group of teens.

However, Price claimed that the juveniles were the ones who instigated the situation and said that he wasn’t upset until he got called “cute” out of the blue. Price told officers that, because he was a “grown man,” he walked away from the juveniles and left without incident.

While searching the truck, officers reportedly found a black Taurus G3C 9 mm with a green grip, a loaded extended magazine and a green laser on the bottom rail. When shown the gun, Price reportedly began crying and said that he had taken it from his grandfather without permission.

Also found inside the truck was a Louis Vuitton shark backpack that was filled with a digital scale, glass smoking devices, plastic baggies, THC disposable vapes and 35 grams worth of pre-rolled marijuana joints. Price also later admitted the backpack was his, according to court documents.

Video evidence, charges filed

Police later reviewed surveillance footage from the Wawa that showed Price “instigating interactions with the juveniles, throwing the item, parking his truck behind the vehicle and pointing a firearm with a green laser.”

The other two males found inside Price’s truck were reportedly released from the scene. However, Price was taken into custody and later booked into Hamilton County Jail on the following charges:

Criminal Confinement with a Deadly Weapon – Level 3 Felony

Criminal Confinement with a Vehicle – Level 5 Felony 5 counts

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon – Level 5 Felony

Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun with a Prior Conviction – Level 5 Felony

Pointing a Firearm at Another Person – Level 6 Felony

Dealing in Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun – Class A Misdemeanor

Battery – Class B Misdemeanor

An initial hearing was held in Price’s case on Monday in front of Magistrate Karen Morris. During that hearing, Price’s official bond was set at $200,000.

Previous criminal history

Online court records show that Price has several previous convictions in Hamilton County, hence his unlawful handgun possession charges. His previous charges include intimidation, domestic battery, disorderly conduct for fighting and criminal mischief.

Price is still on probation for a previous conviction in Hamilton County. On Aug. 12, 2025, he was sentenced to one year of probation after being convicted of Intimidation as a Level 6 felony.

Price did not receive any prison time for this previous conviction. If convicted of all felony charges in this most recent case, he could face over 60 years in prison.