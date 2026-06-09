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Motorcycle Crash Kills Man on Indy’s South Side

A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed by someone in another vehicle on the south side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Published on June 9, 2026

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A nighttime scene with police cars, caution tape, and a First Cash business in the background.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man on a motorcycle was hit and killed by someone in another vehicle on the south side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Indianapolis Police arrived on South East Street, just south of Troy Avenue, around 8:45 p.m. That’s where police found a crashed motorcycle and a black vehicle.

Officers determined the man on the motorcycle was speeding when he collided with the black vehicle. The man died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was slightly injured; medics evaluated them at the scene and expect them to recover.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Still, the driver of the black vehicle will still undergo routine chemical testing in compliance with state law.

“Well, you know one thing, it’s summer, more people are out,” IMPD Night Watch Captain Rob Rider said during a media briefing Monday night. “My message to the public is we all share these roads together. Every driver out here plays some type of responsibility in the safety on our streets. So, I would just urge everyone to slow down, pay attention, don’t be on your phone, look out for each other so that everyone can arrive at their destination safely.”

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