Source: (Photo provided by IPS.)

Indy Schools Consider Property Tax Increase Over Shortfall

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Public Schools could ask voters to approve a property tax increase as district leaders work to address significant financial challenges and maintain educational services.

The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation (IPEC), the newly created governing body responsible for school funding decisions, is exploring referendum options ahead of the expiration of the district’s current operating referendum.

District officials say IPS is facing a projected budget shortfall of approximately $40 million and has already approved budget reductions in recent months. School leaders argue that additional revenue is necessary to support classroom instruction, student programs, transportation, mental health services and competitive teacher pay.

Under Indiana’s new school funding structure, any approved referendum revenue would also be shared with eligible charter schools located within IPS boundaries. Supporters say the measure would help ensure students across Indianapolis continue to have access to quality educational opportunities despite rising costs and financial pressures.

However, some residents have expressed concerns about the potential impact on property owners, particularly as housing costs and property tax bills continue to rise. Community members are being encouraged to attend public meetings and provide feedback before IPEC decides whether to place a referendum question on the November ballot.

District leaders say public input will play a key role in determining the size and scope of any funding proposal. If approved by voters, the additional revenue could help stabilize the district’s finances and prevent further budget cuts in the coming years.