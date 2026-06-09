Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Schools Consider Property Tax Increase Over Shortfall

Indianapolis Public Schools could ask voters to approve a property tax increase as district leaders work to address significant financial challenges and maintain educational services.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools.
Source: (Photo provided by IPS.)

Indy Schools Consider Property Tax Increase Over Shortfall

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Public Schools could ask voters to approve a property tax increase as district leaders work to address significant financial challenges and maintain educational services.

The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation (IPEC), the newly created governing body responsible for school funding decisions, is exploring referendum options ahead of the expiration of the district’s current operating referendum.

District officials say IPS is facing a projected budget shortfall of approximately $40 million and has already approved budget reductions in recent months. School leaders argue that additional revenue is necessary to support classroom instruction, student programs, transportation, mental health services and competitive teacher pay.

Under Indiana’s new school funding structure, any approved referendum revenue would also be shared with eligible charter schools located within IPS boundaries. Supporters say the measure would help ensure students across Indianapolis continue to have access to quality educational opportunities despite rising costs and financial pressures.

However, some residents have expressed concerns about the potential impact on property owners, particularly as housing costs and property tax bills continue to rise. Community members are being encouraged to attend public meetings and provide feedback before IPEC decides whether to place a referendum question on the November ballot.

District leaders say public input will play a key role in determining the size and scope of any funding proposal. If approved by voters, the additional revenue could help stabilize the district’s finances and prevent further budget cuts in the coming years.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Governor Braun: Mears and Hogsett Are Not Doing Their Job

Brett Scrogham
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

14-Year-Old Suspect In Murder Of Brett Scrogham

NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana Might Be Asked To Sweeten The Pot For The Bears

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Nhi Kha Nguyen
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Woman Arrested in Downtown Indianapolis Triple Shooting

Classic roller coaster with people at Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Man Banned From Amusement Park For Eating Chicken Nuggets

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  John Herrick

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead in Plainfield

Nathaniel Thomas photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana National Guard Sergeant Dies in North Carolina

Local News
The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indy Schools Consider Property Tax Increase Over Shortfall

Aerial View of Hammond, Indiana during Summer
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Hammond Mayor: State of Indiana Took Care of Us in Bears Stadium Deal

Two people smiling - a man in a suit sitting at a desk and a woman in a red jacket standing outdoors.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Recount Decision on Hold Over Voter Interrogations

Middle-aged man wearing a navy blue shirt with a logo on the chest, standing in front of shelves displaying various items.
Local  |  FOX 59

Greenwood Mayor Discusses OLG Festival Shooting

Three people in a data center, one holding a laptop and discussing with the others.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Meta Chooses Indiana for New $115M AI Workforce Academy

Severe weather outlook map showing marginal risk of thunderstorms across central Indiana on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Indianapolis National Weather Service logo visible.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Indiana Will Have Scattered Showers, Heat, Gusty Winds in the Upcoming Days

A couple standing on a porch at night, with a decorative railing and potted plants visible in the background.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Demands Murder Charges in Johnson County Jail Death

Headshot of a man with curly dark hair and a beard, looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  FOX 59

Police: Hamilton County Man Pulled Gun on Juveniles Because He Got Called ‘Cute’ at Wawa

A nighttime scene with police cars, caution tape, and a First Cash business in the background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Motorcycle Crash Kills Man on Indy’s South Side

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Man Shot and Killed During Robbery at East Side Laundromat

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics
Sports News  |  John Herrick

Clark’s Heroics Propel Fever to 78-76 Win Over Mystics

A middle-aged man wearing glasses and a sheriff's uniform stands in front of a lineup backdrop.
Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Grand Jury Indicts Jennings County Sheriff for Stolen Campaign Signs

The process of preparing a creatine dietary supplement solution
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IU Kelley Student Starts Business, Sells Creatine to Young Athletes

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  FOX 59

Bears Stadium Deal: Gov. Braun Says Indiana is in ‘The Red Zone’

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close