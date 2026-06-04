Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

14-Year-Old Suspect In Murder Of Brett Scrogham

The dark reality of a 14-Year-Old’s Deadly Decision. In a shocking turn of events, a 14-year-old has been arrested for the murder of Brett Scrogham in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage. The incident has left many questioning the circumstances surrounding the tragic event and the city’s response to it. As the investigation unfolds, one thing is clear: we need to have a honest conversation about the issues that led to this horrific act.

“We have a horrible situation on our hands,” says Tony Katz, “and we’re just gonna say, oh, how terrible. What are we all having for lunch?” The speaker’s frustration is palpable as they express their disappointment in the city’s leadership and their lack of willingness to address the underlying issues.

Tony highlights the importance of understanding the motive behind the 14-year-old’s actions, stating, “If we don’t get that information, where will be these civic leaders to demand it? How do you fix things if you’re not willing to admit there’s a problem?” This question gets to the heart of the issue: without addressing the root causes of violence and crime, we can’t expect to make meaningful progress.

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Tony also touches on the topic of gun ownership and safety in the city, saying, “If you go to downtown Indianapolis and you’re not armed, you’re out of your mind.” While this statement may seem extreme, it highlights the sense of fear and insecurity that many people feel in the city. However, the speaker also emphasizes that “answers come culturally, like going directly at those people who think downtown is a babysitter and explaining to them how wrong they are.”‘s words are a call to action, urging us to confront the difficult issues that face our city. They remind us that “life does indeed matter” and that we need to work together to create a safer, more compassionate community. As we wait for more information about the incident, we’re left with more questions than answers. But one thing is clear: we can’t afford to ignore the problems that plague our city.

To hear more of the Tony’s thoughts on this topic and the city’s response to the incident, listen to the full episode and join the conversation.

Listen to the “14-Year-Old Suspect In Murder Of Brett Scrogham” discussion in full here: