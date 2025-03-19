What’s That TV Theme Song?

It’s that time again!

Grab your coffee and get ready to test your TV knowledge with Tony Katz + The Morning News on 93.1 WIBC.

Right now, we’re kicking off America’s favorite game show on the radio, What’s That TV Theme Song?

Here’s how it works: Producer Karl picks a mystery TV theme song, and Tony has to guess which show it’s from.

Will he nail it in one, or will the struggle be real? You’ll just have to stay tuned to find out or listen to the audio below.

Tune-in at 8:46 AM and turn up the dial, and play along with us. Let’s cue the music!

What’s That TV Theme Song Playlist