Listen Live
Television

What’s That TV Theme Song?

Published on March 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Guess the tv theme song on tony katz and the morning news

What’s That TV Theme Song?

It’s that time again!

Grab your coffee and get ready to test your TV knowledge with Tony Katz + The Morning News on 93.1 WIBC.

Right now, we’re kicking off America’s favorite game show on the radio, What’s That TV Theme Song?

Here’s how it works: Producer Karl picks a mystery TV theme song, and Tony has to guess which show it’s from.

Will he nail it in one, or will the struggle be real? You’ll just have to stay tuned to find out or listen to the audio below.

Tune-in at 8:46 AM and turn up the dial, and play along with us. Let’s cue the music!

What’s That TV Theme Song Playlist

1. Baywatch Nights – Wikipedia

Tony misses

Baywatch Nights – Wikipedia

2. Northern Exposure

Tony gets!

Northern Exposure – Wikipedia

WATCH!

3. The Phil Donahue Show

Everyone misses

The Phil Donahue Show – Wikipedia

Watch Here!

4. Everybody Loves Raymond

Everyone misses!

Everybody Loves Raymond – Wikipedia

5. The Twilight Zone

Tony gets!

The Twilight Zone (1959 TV series) – Wikipedia

WATCH!

6. The Tonight Show With Jay Leno

Tony misses 

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Wikipedia

WATCH

7. Ferris Bueller (TV series)

Tony misses

Ferris Bueller (TV series) – Wikipedia

Watch Here!

8. The Cosby Show

The Cosby Show – Wikipedia

9. Family Affair

Joe from sales gets it

Family Affair (1966 TV series) – Wikipedia

10. Fantasy Island

Tony gets it, and so does Matt Bair

Fantasy Island – Wikipedia

11. Glee

Kyle from the Hyatt gets it! 

Glee (TV series) – Wikipedia

12. Little Rascals

Tony got immediately!

Our Gang – Wikipedia

13. Star Search

Tony misses

Star Search – Wikipedia

14. Designing Women

Designing Women – Wikipedia

15. Rocky & Bullwinkle

Chat room gets

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends – Wikipedia

Rocky and Bullwinkle

16. Three’s a Crowd

Tony misses

Three’s a Crowd – Wikipedia

17. Trapper John, M.D.

Chat room gets

Trapper John, M.D. – Wikipedia

18. Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Tony Katz gets immediately. 

Monty Python’s Flying Circus – Wikipedia

19. Blossom

Tony gets it!

Blossom (American TV series) – Wikipedia

20. Breaking Bad

Tony gets!

Breaking Bad – Wikipedia

21. Joker’s Wild

Tony gets right at first, but rejected it. 

The Joker’s Wild – Wikipedia

22. Kung Fu

Chat Room gets

Kung Fu (1972 TV series) – Wikipedia

23. Mission: Impossible

Craig got immediately

Mission: Impossible (1966 TV series) – Wikipedia

24. Stranger Things

Craig misses

Stranger Things – Wikipedia

25. Wings

Tony Misses

Wings (1990 TV series) – Wikipedia

26. Mama’s Family

Tony misses

Mama’s Family – Wikipedia

27. Lost In Space

Lost in Space – Wikipedia

28. Smallville

Smallville – Wikipedia

29. Married with Children

Married… with Children – Wikipedia

30. The Tracey Ullman Show

Tony missed

The Tracey Ullman Show – Wikipedia

31. Yellowstone

Chat Room gets

Yellowstone (TV series) – Wikipedia

32. Laverne and Shirley

Tony gets!

Laverne & Shirley – Wikipedia

33. Barnaby Jones

Chat room gets

Buddy Epsen from Beverly Hillbillies. 

Barnaby Jones – Wikipedia

34. The Dating Game

Tony gets!

The Dating Game – Wikipedia

35. The Outer Limits

Chat room gets before Tony

The Outer Limits (1963 TV series) – Wikipedia

36. The Newlywed Game

Chat room gets

The Newlywed Game – Wikipedia

37. Ironside

Ironside – Wikipedia

38. Reno 911!

Matt Bair gets it!

Reno 911! – Wikipedia

39. The Gong Show

Tony misses

The Gong Show – Wikipedia

40. McCloud

Chat room gets

McCloud (TV series) – Wikipedia

41. Full House

Tony gets it easily

Full House – Wikipedia

42. Welcome Back, Kotter

Of course Tony gets! 

Welcome Back, Kotter – Wikipedia

43. Men of a Certain Age

Craig misses

Men of a Certain Age – Wikipedia

44. Mad Men

Craig gets!

Mad Men – Wikipedia

45. Curb Your Enthusiasm

Craig recognized the song, but couldn’t identify it. 

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Wikipedia

46. The Sopranos

Craig gets!

The Sopranos – Wikipedia

47. Dragnet

Craig gets it immediately. 

Dragnet (1967 TV series) – Wikipedia

48. Wheel of Fortune Theme 1975-1983

Tony misses

Wheel of Fortune (American game show) – Wikipedia

49. Hells Kitchen

Matt Bair gets it!

Hell’s Kitchen (American TV series) – Wikipedia

50. Battlestar Galactica

Chat room gets. Are they using Shazam? 

Battlestar Galactica (1978 TV series) – Wikipedia

Watch Here!

51. Hotel

Chat room gets it. 

Hotel (American TV series) – Wikipedia

YouTube: Hotel TV Theme, Late Night with David Letterman

52. New Girl

Tony gets! 

New Girl – Wikipedia

53. Wonder Years

Tony gets! 

The Wonder Years – Wikipedia

54. Woody Woodpecker

Of course, Tony gets!

Woody Woodpecker – Wikipedia

55. Moonlighting

Tony gets!

Moonlighting (TV series) – Wikipedia

56. Streets of San Francisco Theme

Chatroom for the win!

The Streets of San Francisco – Wikipedia

57. One Day at a Time

Tony gets!

One Day at a Time (1975 TV series) – Wikipedia

How original ‘One Day at a Time’ sitcom depicted Indianapolis

 

58. Big Love

Mrs Katz gets it!

Big Love – Wikipedia

59. Magnum PI’s First Theme

Tony misses

Magnum, P.I. – Wikipedia

60. All in the Family

Of course Tony gets it!

All in the Family – Wikipedia

61. Remington Steele

Tony misses

Remington Steele – Wikipedia

62. Who’s the Boss?

Tony gets!

Who’s the Boss? – Wikipedia

WATCH: 

https://youtu.be/nOxeovFCQIk

63. NBA On NBC Theme 1991-2002

Tony gets!

NBA on NBC Sports – Wikipedia

64. Partridge Family

Of course Tony got it! 

The Partridge Family – Wikipedia

65. Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist

Tony misses

Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist – Wikipedia

66. Major Dad

Chat room gets.

Major Dad – Wikipedia

67. Bob Newhart Show

Chat Room gets

The Bob Newhart Show – Wikipedia

68. Night Court

Tony gets!

Night Court – Wikipedia

69. Gomer Pyle

Chat room gets it. 

Gomer Pyle – USMC – Wikipedia

70. Gilligan’s Island

Of course Tony got it! 

Gilligan’s Island – Wikipedia

in honor of their remote at Just Add Water Boats @ JustAddWaterBoats.com

71. Home Improvement

Tony gets!

Home Improvement (TV series) – Wikipedia

TV Theme Song Game: Home Improvement

 

72. Maude

Tony gets!

Maude (TV series) – Wikipedia

73. Sanford and Son

Too easy, Tony gets!

Sanford and Son – Wikipedia

74. Rhoda

Hammer, Tony, and Bair miss!

Rhoda – Wikipedia

75. Cops

Craig gets it!

Cops (TV program) – Wikipedia

76. Newhart

Lifeline Matt Bair gets!

https://youtu.be/cPXoJnE5lzU?si=vZm3ooVrkRMUYR68

Newhart – Wikipedia

77. Beverly Hills 90210

Tony gets! 

Beverly Hills, 90210 – Wikipedia

78. Hawaii Five-O

Tony gets!

Hawaii Five-O (1968 TV series) – Wikipedia

79. Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

Tony misses

https://youtu.be/zsUjWF7xS7Y?si=NdN36Ongc1-HTxB8

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous – Wikipedia

80. Hogan’s Heroes

Tony was 50/50 on the choice, gives credit to the chat room. 

Hogan’s Heroes – Wikipedia

81. Spiderman

Tony misses

Spider-Man in television – Wikipedia

82. Magnum P.I.

Tony gets!

Magnum, P.I. – Wikipedia

83. Max Headroom

Tony misses.

Max Headroom – Wikipedia

Max Headroom 1987 Broadcast Signal Intrusion Incident

On 22 November 1987, an unidentified person wearing a Max Headroom mask and costume carried out broadcast signal hijacking of two television stations in Chicago, Illinois. During each signal interruption, the hijacker speaks with distorted audio and stands before a swivelling corrugated panel to mimic Max Headroom’s geometric background effect.[19] During the second signal hijacking, he referenced Max Headroom’s endorsement of Coca-Cola, the TV series Clutch Cargo, WGN anchor Chuck Swirsky, and “all the greatest world newspaper nerds” (a reference to WGN’s call letters, which stand for “World’s Greatest Newspaper”).

The first “Max Headroom incident” was 25 seconds during the sports segment of WGN-TV’s 9:00 p.m. news broadcast. Approximately two hours later, the second signal hijacking was about 90 seconds during PBS affiliate WTTW’s broadcast of Doctor Who (“The Horror of Fang Rock”).[6][7][20] The second video ended with the hijacker apparently exposing buttocks and being spanked with a flyswatter. Normal programming then quickly resumed. These video pirates have never been identified.

https://youtu.be/oqgeM6rWSkw?si=rzyFtqBXX6sP92Uf

84. Laugh In

Tony gets!

Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In – Wikipedia

85. Three Stooges

Tony misses. 

The Three Stooges – Wikipedia

86. Knight Rider

Tony gets!

Knight Rider (1982 TV series) – Wikipedia

87. King of the Hill

Craig get it!

King of the Hill – Wikipedia

88. Starsky & Hutch

Tony gets!

Starsky & Hutch – Wikipedia

89. Marcus Welby MD

Tony misses. 

Marcus Welby, M.D. – Wikipedia

90. Better Call Saul

Craig misses. 

Better Call Saul – Wikipedia

91. Larry Sanders Show

Tony gets!

The Larry Sanders Show – Wikipedia

92. Gunsmoke

Tony misses! 

Gunsmoke – Wikipedia

93. NYPD Blue

Tony Gets!

NYPD Blue – Wikipedia

94. Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood

Tony gets!

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood – Wikipedia

95. The Walking Dead

Craig and Matt miss! 

The Walking Dead (TV series) – Wikipedia

96. Hill Street Blues

Tony gets!

Hill Street Blues – Wikipedia

97. Malcolm in the Middle

Tony gets!

Malcolm in the Middle – Wikipedia

98. 30 Rock

Tony gets!

30 Rock – Wikipedia

99. The Odd Couple

Tony gets! 

 

The Odd Couple (1970 TV series) – Wikipedia

https://youtu.be/kDrfHj3j398?si=F1rAd57PFMAOWmSB

100. The Rockford Files

https://www.youtube.com/live/5LQQXhdrLUo?si=Smof9gx2AOCL3MAU&t=10152

The chat room gets it! 

The Rockford Files – Wikipedia

101. Baretta

Tony gets! 

Baretta – Wikipedia

102. Greatest American Hero

Tony get it!

The Greatest American Hero – Wikipedia

103. Chico and the Man

WATCH:

https://youtu.be/QlMoPABNFyY

Chat room gets!

Chico and the Man – Wikipedia

104. Kojak

Chat room gets! 

Kojak – Wikipedia

105. Beavis and Butthead

Tony gets it immediately. 

Beavis and Butt-Head – Wikipedia

106. TJ Hooker

Chat room guesses right! 

T. J. Hooker – Wikipedia

107. Eight is Enough

Tony gets!

Eight Is Enough – Wikipedia

Eight Is Enough actor Adam Rich’s cause of death revealed as fentanyl

108. What’s Happening!!

Tony gets!

What’s Happening!! – Wikipedia

109. Twin Peaks

Tony misses, chat room and his wife guesses right!

Twin Peaks – Wikipedia

110. 3rd Rock from the Sun

Tony gets! 

111. Angie

Tony misses

Angie (TV series) – Wikipedia

112. Benson

Tony got it! 

Benson (TV series) – Wikipedia

 

113. It’s a Living

Tony gets!

It’s a Living – Wikipedia

114. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Tony gets!

The_Man_from_U.N.C.L.E.

 

115. Bionic Woman

Tony gets!

The Bionic Woman – Wikipedia

116. Baywatch

Tony gets! 

Baywatch – Wikipedia

117. Firefly

Tony Gets It!

118. Bodkin

Tony does not get it but argues it’s because it was a Netflix show and not a Network show.

Worth the watch this St. Patrick’s Day regardless! It’s a show similar to Only Murders in the Building but based in a small Irish village.

119. Fringe

Tony gets it!

120. Castle

Tony misses

121. Ted Lasso

Gets it easily

122. Dinosaurs

Tony gets it with the help of the YouTube chat

123. SWAT Theme

Tony misses

S.W.A.T. (1975 TV series) – Wikipedia

124. Golden Girls Theme

Tony gets!

The Golden Girls – Wikipedia

125. Flo

Tony misses

Flo (TV series) – Wikipedia

126. Fish

Tony misses. 

Fish (American TV series) – Wikipedia

127. Alice

Tony gets!

Alice (American TV series) – Wikipedia

128. Quincy ME

Tony misses

Quincy, M.E. – Wikipedia

129. Young and the Restless

Tony misses

The Young and the Restless – Wikipedia 

130. Masterpiece Theatre

Masterpiece (TV series) – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

131. Barney Miller

Barney Miller – Wikipedia

Tony gets! 

132. Murder She Wrote

Murder, She Wrote – Wikipedia

Tony Misses

133. BJ and the Bear

B. J. and the Bear – Wikipedia

Tony Misses

134. Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight – Wikipedia

Tony Gets!

135. Bonanza

Bonanza – Wikipedia

Tony Gets!

136. McNeil Lehrer Report

PBS News Hour – Wikipedia

Tony Misses

137. The A Team

The A-Team – Wikipedia

Tony Gets!

138. The Waltons

The Waltons – Wikipedia

Tony Misses

139. I Love Lucy

I Love Lucy – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

140. Little House on the Prairie

Little House on the Prairie – Wikipedia

Tony misses, and then gets!

141. The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy – Wikipedia

Tony misses

142. My Three Sons

My Three Sons – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

143. Webster

Webster (TV series) – Wikipedia

144. Bewitched

 

Bewitched – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

145. My Favorite Martian

My Favorite Martian – Wikipedia

Tony misses

146. The Flying Nun

The Flying Nun – Wikipedia

Tony misses

147. Get Smart

Get Smart – Wikipedia

Tony gets! 

148. Newsradio

NewsRadio – Wikipedia

Tony misses

149. Matlock

Matlock (1986 TV series) – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

150. West Wing

The West Wing – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

151. Mr. Belvedere

Mr. Belvedere – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

152. Late Night With David Letterman

Late Night with David Letterman – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

153. The Ropers

The Ropers – Wikipedia

Tony misses

154. Dukes of Hazzard

The Dukes of Hazzard – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

155. Mary Tyler Moore

The Mary Tyler Moore Show – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

156. The Jeffersons

The Jeffersons – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

157. Alf

ALF (TV series) – Wikipedia

Tony misses

158. Soap

Soap (TV series) – Wikipedia

Tony gets!

159. Miami Vice

Miami Vice – Wikipedia

Tony misses

160. Knots Landing

Knots Landing – Wikipedia

Tony misses

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
University of Indianapolis sign
Local

University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Tony Katz Today

Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close