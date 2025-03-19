What’s That TV Theme Song?
It’s that time again!
Grab your coffee and get ready to test your TV knowledge with Tony Katz + The Morning News on 93.1 WIBC.
Right now, we’re kicking off America’s favorite game show on the radio, What’s That TV Theme Song?
Here’s how it works: Producer Karl picks a mystery TV theme song, and Tony has to guess which show it’s from.
Will he nail it in one, or will the struggle be real? You’ll just have to stay tuned to find out or listen to the audio below.
Tune-in at 8:46 AM and turn up the dial, and play along with us. Let’s cue the music!
What’s That TV Theme Song Playlist
1. Baywatch Nights – Wikipedia
Tony misses
2. Northern Exposure
Tony gets!
3. The Phil Donahue Show
Everyone misses
The Phil Donahue Show – Wikipedia
4. Everybody Loves Raymond
Everyone misses!
5. The Twilight Zone
Tony gets!
The Twilight Zone (1959 TV series) – Wikipedia
6. The Tonight Show With Jay Leno
Tony misses
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Wikipedia
7. Ferris Bueller (TV series)
Tony misses
Ferris Bueller (TV series) – Wikipedia
8. The Cosby Show
9. Family Affair
Joe from sales gets it
10. Fantasy Island
Tony gets it, and so does Matt Bair
11. Glee
Kyle from the Hyatt gets it!
12. Little Rascals
Tony got immediately!
13. Star Search
Tony misses
14. Designing Women
15. Rocky & Bullwinkle
Chat room gets
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends – Wikipedia
16. Three’s a Crowd
Tony misses
17. Trapper John, M.D.
Chat room gets
18. Monty Python’s Flying Circus
Tony Katz gets immediately.
19. Blossom
Tony gets it!
20. Breaking Bad
Tony gets!
21. Joker’s Wild
Tony gets right at first, but rejected it.
22. Kung Fu
Chat Room gets
23. Mission: Impossible
Craig got immediately
24. Stranger Things
Craig misses
25. Wings
Tony Misses
26. Mama’s Family
Tony misses
27. Lost In Space
28. Smallville
29. Married with Children
30. The Tracey Ullman Show
Tony missed
31. Yellowstone
Chat Room gets
32. Laverne and Shirley
Tony gets!
33. Barnaby Jones
Chat room gets
Buddy Epsen from Beverly Hillbillies.
34. The Dating Game
Tony gets!
35. The Outer Limits
Chat room gets before Tony
36. The Newlywed Game
Chat room gets
37. Ironside
38. Reno 911!
Matt Bair gets it!
39. The Gong Show
Tony misses
40. McCloud
Chat room gets
41. Full House
Tony gets it easily
42. Welcome Back, Kotter
Of course Tony gets!
43. Men of a Certain Age
Craig misses
44. Mad Men
Craig gets!
45. Curb Your Enthusiasm
Craig recognized the song, but couldn’t identify it.
46. The Sopranos
Craig gets!
47. Dragnet
Craig gets it immediately.
48. Wheel of Fortune Theme 1975-1983
Tony misses
49. Hells Kitchen
Matt Bair gets it!
50. Battlestar Galactica
Chat room gets. Are they using Shazam?
Battlestar Galactica (1978 TV series) – Wikipedia
51. Hotel
Chat room gets it.
Hotel (American TV series) – Wikipedia
52. New Girl
Tony gets!
53. Wonder Years
Tony gets!
54. Woody Woodpecker
Of course, Tony gets!
55. Moonlighting
Tony gets!
56. Streets of San Francisco Theme
Chatroom for the win!
57. One Day at a Time
Tony gets!
One Day at a Time (1975 TV series) – Wikipedia
How original ‘One Day at a Time’ sitcom depicted Indianapolis
58. Big Love
Mrs Katz gets it!
59. Magnum PI’s First Theme
Tony misses
60. All in the Family
Of course Tony gets it!
61. Remington Steele
Tony misses
62. Who’s the Boss?
Tony gets!
WATCH:
63. NBA On NBC Theme 1991-2002
Tony gets!
64. Partridge Family
Of course Tony got it!
65. Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist
Tony misses
66. Major Dad
Chat room gets.
67. Bob Newhart Show
Chat Room gets
68. Night Court
Tony gets!
69. Gomer Pyle
Chat room gets it.
70. Gilligan’s Island
Of course Tony got it!
in honor of their remote at Just Add Water Boats @ JustAddWaterBoats.com
71. Home Improvement
Tony gets!
Home Improvement (TV series) – Wikipedia
TV Theme Song Game: Home Improvement
72. Maude
Tony gets!
73. Sanford and Son
Too easy, Tony gets!
74. Rhoda
Hammer, Tony, and Bair miss!
75. Cops
Craig gets it!
76. Newhart
Lifeline Matt Bair gets!
https://youtu.be/cPXoJnE5lzU?si=vZm3ooVrkRMUYR68
77. Beverly Hills 90210
Tony gets!
78. Hawaii Five-O
Tony gets!
79. Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous
Tony misses
https://youtu.be/zsUjWF7xS7Y?si=NdN36Ongc1-HTxB8
80. Hogan’s Heroes
Tony was 50/50 on the choice, gives credit to the chat room.
81. Spiderman
Tony misses
82. Magnum P.I.
Tony gets!
83. Max Headroom
Tony misses.
Max Headroom 1987 Broadcast Signal Intrusion Incident
On 22 November 1987, an unidentified person wearing a Max Headroom mask and costume carried out broadcast signal hijacking of two television stations in Chicago, Illinois. During each signal interruption, the hijacker speaks with distorted audio and stands before a swivelling corrugated panel to mimic Max Headroom’s geometric background effect.[19] During the second signal hijacking, he referenced Max Headroom’s endorsement of Coca-Cola, the TV series Clutch Cargo, WGN anchor Chuck Swirsky, and “all the greatest world newspaper nerds” (a reference to WGN’s call letters, which stand for “World’s Greatest Newspaper”).
The first “Max Headroom incident” was 25 seconds during the sports segment of WGN-TV’s 9:00 p.m. news broadcast. Approximately two hours later, the second signal hijacking was about 90 seconds during PBS affiliate WTTW’s broadcast of Doctor Who (“The Horror of Fang Rock”).[6][7][20] The second video ended with the hijacker apparently exposing buttocks and being spanked with a flyswatter. Normal programming then quickly resumed. These video pirates have never been identified.
84. Laugh In
Tony gets!
85. Three Stooges
Tony misses.
86. Knight Rider
Tony gets!
87. King of the Hill
Craig get it!
88. Starsky & Hutch
Tony gets!
89. Marcus Welby MD
Tony misses.
90. Better Call Saul
Craig misses.
91. Larry Sanders Show
Tony gets!
92. Gunsmoke
Tony misses!
93. NYPD Blue
Tony Gets!
94. Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood
Tony gets!
95. The Walking Dead
Craig and Matt miss!
96. Hill Street Blues
Tony gets!
97. Malcolm in the Middle
Tony gets!
98. 30 Rock
Tony gets!
99. The Odd Couple
Tony gets!
The Odd Couple (1970 TV series) – Wikipedia
100. The Rockford Files
https://www.youtube.com/live/5LQQXhdrLUo?si=Smof9gx2AOCL3MAU&t=10152
The chat room gets it!
101. Baretta
Tony gets!
102. Greatest American Hero
Tony get it!
103. Chico and the Man
WATCH:
Chat room gets!
104. Kojak
Chat room gets!
105. Beavis and Butthead
Tony gets it immediately.
106. TJ Hooker
Chat room guesses right!
107. Eight is Enough
Tony gets!
Eight Is Enough actor Adam Rich’s cause of death revealed as fentanyl
108. What’s Happening!!
Tony gets!
109. Twin Peaks
Tony misses, chat room and his wife guesses right!
110. 3rd Rock from the Sun
Tony gets!
111. Angie
Tony misses
112. Benson
Tony got it!
Benson (TV series) – Wikipedia
113. It’s a Living
Tony gets!
114. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Tony gets!
115. Bionic Woman
Tony gets!
116. Baywatch
Tony gets!
117. Firefly
Tony Gets It!
118. Bodkin
Tony does not get it but argues it’s because it was a Netflix show and not a Network show.
Worth the watch this St. Patrick’s Day regardless! It’s a show similar to Only Murders in the Building but based in a small Irish village.
119. Fringe
Tony gets it!
120. Castle
Tony misses
121. Ted Lasso
Gets it easily
122. Dinosaurs
Tony gets it with the help of the YouTube chat
123. SWAT Theme
Tony misses
124. Golden Girls Theme
Tony gets!
125. Flo
Tony misses
126. Fish
Tony misses.
127. Alice
Tony gets!
128. Quincy ME
Tony misses
129. Young and the Restless
Tony misses
130. Masterpiece Theatre
Masterpiece (TV series) – Wikipedia
Tony gets!
131. Barney Miller
Tony gets!
132. Murder She Wrote
Tony Misses
133. BJ and the Bear
B. J. and the Bear – Wikipedia
Tony Misses
134. Entertainment Tonight
Entertainment Tonight – Wikipedia
Tony Gets!
135. Bonanza
Tony Gets!
136. McNeil Lehrer Report
Tony Misses
137. The A Team
Tony Gets!
138. The Waltons
Tony Misses
139. I Love Lucy
Tony gets!
140. Little House on the Prairie
Little House on the Prairie – Wikipedia
Tony misses, and then gets!
141. The Fall Guy
Tony misses
142. My Three Sons
Tony gets!
143. Webster
144. Bewitched
Tony gets!
145. My Favorite Martian
My Favorite Martian – Wikipedia
Tony misses
146. The Flying Nun
Tony misses
147. Get Smart
Tony gets!
148. Newsradio
Tony misses
149. Matlock
Matlock (1986 TV series) – Wikipedia
Tony gets!
150. West Wing
Tony gets!
151. Mr. Belvedere
Tony gets!
152. Late Night With David Letterman
Late Night with David Letterman – Wikipedia
Tony gets!
153. The Ropers
Tony misses
154. Dukes of Hazzard
The Dukes of Hazzard – Wikipedia
Tony gets!
155. Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show – Wikipedia
Tony gets!
156. The Jeffersons
Tony gets!
157. Alf
Tony misses
158. Soap
Tony gets!
159. Miami Vice
Tony misses
160. Knots Landing
Tony misses
