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Tractor Issue Causes Anhydrous Ammonia Leak Near Thorntown

Tractor Mechanical Issue Results in Anhydrous Ammonia Leak Near Thorntown

An Anhydrous Ammonia leak happened near Tuesday night, according to the Thorntown/Sugar Creek Fire Department.

Published on May 27, 2026

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Scene of an Anhydrous Ammonia Leak
Source: FOX 59

THORNTOWN, Ind. — An Anhydrous Ammonia leak was reported near Thorntown Tuesday night.

According to the Thorntown/Sugar Creek Fire Department, first responders were called to intersection of West Fall Creek Road and North Sugar Creek Road to assist with a possible chemical leak or explosion. When crews arrived at the scene, they determined a leak had occurred, not an explosion.

Local farmers told firefighters that a mechanical failure in one of their tractors caused an Anhydrous Ammonia leak. The farmers had been dressing their fields with the compound before the leak happened.

Those farmers, according to TSCFD, took it upon themselves to warn their neighbors about the spill and encourage them to evacuate.

The spill triggered a strong response from TSCFD, the Boone County Emergency Management Agency, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Thorntown Police Department and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

When the leak was first reported, TSCFD encouraged residents to evacuate if they spotted a chemical cloud or smelled a strong odor of ammonia.

Officials initially feared the Anhydrous Ammonia would drift into Thorntown. Authorities, however, believe the substance lingered in rural Boone County and did not impact those living within the town limits of Thorntown.

The leak did trigger the evacuation of Old Mill Run campground, which is located near the area where the farmers had been dressing their fields. After the leak occurred, the Anhydrous Ammonia migrated from the scene of the initial leak to the campground.

Officials believe the Anhydrous Ammonia drifted toward the campground because it is a chemical that is known to be attracted to water and low-lying areas. Sugar Creek runs through Old Mill Run Campground. The campground is also situated at the bottom of a hill.

TSCFD kept Old Mill Run campground cleared out for a few hours while they waited for the Anhydrous Ammonia to dissipate. First responders also closed multiple area roadways while they waited for the chemical to clear out. Fire personnel indicated that calm wind conditions lengthened the amount of time it took for the Anhydrous Ammonia to dissipate.

Firefighters confirmed that two people transported themselves to local hospitals to be checked out by medical staff after the leak was reported. Medics did not transport any subjects from the area after the leak. TSCFD reported that it does not believe anybody was seriously harmed by the leak.

“It came out as an explosion, which surprised me,” said JT Whitaker, Chief of the Thorntown/Sugar Creek Fire Department. “I was grateful to see that it was just a leak on it, but still a big incident. But grateful that the farmer was safe, the helper that was with the farmer was safe getting away, and everybody in nearby residences were able to get away safely.”

According to Corechem Inc., the scientific definition of anhydrous is “a substance containing no water.”

Per Airgas, a chemical company, Anhydrous Ammonia is “an inorganic compound of one Nitrogen atom and three Hydrogen atoms.” The substance is stored in highly pressurized containers in liquid form. The compound turns into a gas as soon as it is released into the air.

Anhydrous Ammonia is commonly used to fertilize soil to help crops grow, according to Airgas. The substance’s other common uses include:

  • Refrigeration
  • Purification of water
  • Creation of plastics and polymers
  • Manufacturing of pesticides and other chemicals
  • Creation of certain textiles
  • Treatment of leather
  • Production of some dyes
  • Engineering of some pharmaceuticals

In its Anhydrous Ammonia explainer, Airgas indicated that exposure to the chemical can be extremely dangerous. It’s particularly damaging to human eyes, lungs and mucous membranes.

According to Airgas, a person’s throat can close if they are exposed to Anhydrous Ammonia. Prolonged exposure to the chemical can result in suffocation, asphyxiation and even death. The chemical can also cause frostbite because it is so cold.

Airgas encourages anyone exposed to the substance to flush affected areas with water for 15 minutes or more. Those handling the chemical should wear ventless goggles, a face shield, rubber gloves with long cuffs and a long-sleeved shirt, per Airgas.

“We were wanting to use extreme caution with this,” Whitaker said of Tuesday night’s chemical leak. “Anhydrous Ammonia, locals know around here how dangerous it can be. We know, we just want to use extreme caution, evacuate everybody that we can to a safe area to get away from that anhydrous.”

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