Driver and Shooter Sentenced to Federal Prison for Indy Armed Robbery

Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has sentenced two Indianapolis men to federal prison for an armed robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

According to court documents, Jeremy Helms and Jaylynn McKinney robbed a Family Dollar store on East 10th Street on April 23, 2023. That’s on Indianapolis’ east side near Arsenal Technical High School.

Investigators say McKinney parked a getaway car behind the store while Helms went inside, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money. When the clerk couldn’t open the registers, Helms stole $120 from the victim’s pockets. As Helms left the store, he shot the clerk in the leg.

“An innocent employee showed up to work that day and left wounded and lucky to be alive,” said Tom Wheeler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Thanks to the swift work of IMPD and our federal partners, both men will serve significant time.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers in the area spotted the getaway car and attempted a traffic stop. McKinney refused to pull over immediately, slowing down just enough for Helms to jump out and run off. An IMPD K-9 unit later found Helms, and officers recovered his discarded sweatshirt and the gun used in the shooting.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker sentenced Helms to 13 years and 10 months in federal prison, and McKinney to 10 years. Both pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence. Each must also serve three years of supervised release.

“The defendants’ actions showed a reckless disregard for human life in pursuit of a senseless crime,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley said, noting that the robbery is a reminder of how quickly violent crime changes lives.