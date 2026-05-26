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Indiana AG Debuts Patriotic Seal Ahead of 250th Anniversary

Published on May 26, 2026

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Attorney General Todd Rokita New Logo
Source: Attorney General Todd Rokita / Attorney General Todd Rokita

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has officially released his office’s patriotic “America 250” seal to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States this July 4th.

The circular emblem showcases a blindfolded Lady Justice raising the scales of law against a backdrop of a waving American flag, with “250 Years” displayed boldly across the center.

According to Rokita, the milestone is a distinct historical marker that demands a reflection on America’s core constitutional promises.”As you all know, this July 4th, America celebrates its 250th anniversary,” Rokita said during the unveiling. “It’s an incredible honor to serve as Indiana’s Attorney General during this historic milestone, and we wanted to mark it with something very meaningful.”

The Attorney General emphasized that the design is intended to serve as an active baseline for his office’s legal mission across the state. He noted that the visual imagery stands for foundational American realities that require constant maintenance against overreach.

“This seal is a daily reminder of the core values we fight to defend every single day—self-governance, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Rokita explained.

Beyond historical celebration, Rokita used the unveiling to draw a firm line against modern political frameworks, describing the visual element of Lady Justice’s blindfold as a direct rejection of identity-based legal systems and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates.

“The blindfold on Lady Justice is not just there for symbolism,” Rokita asserted. “She doesn’t care what color you are, whether you’re a man or a woman, or how rich or how poor you are. True justice must be completely impartial, blind to politics, power, DEI, or any other kind of identity.”

Rokita concluded his message by issuing a direct charge to residents across the state to actively engage with the preservation of local and national governing structures.

“So as we mark 250 years of American liberty, of American exceptionalism, we will keep defending this principle against government overreach and those who try to divide us,” Rokita said. “This anniversary is a call to every Hoosier. Let’s actively renew and protect our republic—the republic our founders entrusted to us.”

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