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Teenager Found Dead After Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

No arrests have been announced.

Published on May 25, 2026

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Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Renn Lane, near 46th Street and Moller Road, just before 8 p.m. They found the teenager dead at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the teenager’s name after family members are notified.

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