Woman Arrested in Downtown Indianapolis Triple Shooting

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS –A woman is in custody after a triple shooting in downtown Indianapolis over Memorial Day weekend.

Court records show Nhi Kha Nguyen, 21, is being held on a preliminary murder charge. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. on May 24 in the 100 block of South Meridian Street.

Three people were shot. Gregory M. Anderson, died at the hospital. Two others were hurt.

Investigators say they looked at video from the area and talked with people who were there before linking Nguyen to the shooting. She was taken into custody Thursday on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges move forward. Marion County Prosecutor’s Office