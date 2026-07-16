Did Sen. Schumer Break Wind on the Senate Floor?

Here at the Hammer and Nigel Show we cover the top stories of the news cycle from local crime, updates on the war with Iran, and sometimes viral flatulence moments.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared to break wind on the Senate floor this week.

Schumer has gone viral after an audible fart-like sound interrupted his remarks during a live C-SPAN broadcast. While discussing Iran and criticizing President Trump, Schumer appeared to put a little more gas in his speech and continued on.

After watching the video, we feel it’s safe to declare the chamber is officially “in session… with emissions.”

We don’t’ claim to be experts on many things, but we know our farts as Hammer points out. “I’m not Bill Ny the science guy, but I know a fart when I hear one.”

Let us know if you heard it! Listen to Hammer and Nigel’s reaction here: