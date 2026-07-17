Fort Wayne Acts After Indy Homeless Drop-Offs

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC

FORT WAYNE, Ind — Fort Wayne’s city attorney has ordered two Indianapolis facilities to stop bringing homeless patients to the city without making arrangements ahead of time.

The cease-and-desist letters involve three cases where officials say two men from a psychiatric hospital and one man from an addiction treatment center were taken to The Rescue Mission in downtown Fort Wayne.

The city says the letters are the first enforcement action under a new ordinance that allows fines of up to $2,500 for transporting homeless people into Fort Wayne without coordination.

Officials say the goal is to keep local resources available for people who already live in the city. The issue comes as Fort Wayne considers creating the proposed $3 million Anchor Resource Center, which is set for another City Council discussion Sept. 1.