Ripley County Deputies Cancel Silver Alert for Missing Milan Children

Source: FOX 59

Update @ 6:48 a.m.: Deputies cancelled the Silver Alert Thursday morning.

MILAN, Ind. — The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department issued a statewide Silver Alert Thursday morning for two missing children.

Deputies are investigating the disappearance of 3-year-old Aaliyah Buckingham and 1-year-old Shane Buckingham. Investigators believe they are with 45-year-old Timothy Buckingham.

According to deputies, Aaliyah is three feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink cat shirt and tie-dye shorts. Shane is about two and a half feet tall and was wearing a red shirt and a diaper.

Investigators say Timothy Buckingham is over six feet tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a brown GMC truck.

The children went missing from Milan Wednesday night around 9:00. Police believe they are in danger.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department at 812-689-5555.