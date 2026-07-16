Listen Live
Close
Weather

Knozone Action Day in Indiana Called Friday Due to Canada Wildfires

Winds are carrying smoke from the wildfires south, bringing high levels of particle pollution and creating risks for sensitive groups in Indiana.

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Air Quality In Toronto Ranked Worst In World Due To Wildfire Smoke
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has issued a Knozone Action Day for sensitive groups because of the smoke from the Canada wildfires.

Winds are carrying the smoke south, bringing high levels of particle pollution and creating risks for those in Central Indiana with asthma, COPD, and many other diagnoses. Unhealthy air quality also poses a danger to children, older adults, pregnant people, and those who work outdoors.

According to Mads Gullion, Community Engagement Manager for the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability, nearly 1 in 5 Marion County community members is at greater risk for severe symptoms due to unhealthy air quality.

“Common sensitive groups are going to be subject to more serious impacts,” said Gullion.

Central Indiana is at an orange risk on the Air Quality Index and PM2.5. Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, refers to microscopic particles in the air, including dust and smoke, that can be inhaled and cause damage. This can be caused by wildfires or dust clouds blowing from thousands of miles away.

“There are two different reasons that we call Knozone Action Days; one is ground-level ozone, but this one is fine particulate matter,” Gullion explained.

US-CANADA-CLIMATE-FIRE-ENVIRONMENT
Source: OCTAVIO JONES / Getty

Northern Indiana has already gotten the smoke from the wildfires. The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has been in contact with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) this week as the smoke has started to move more south.

“We knew that eventually it (smoke) would make its way down to us, so this is a pretty important program for us to have to keep an eye on,” Gullion said of IDEM.

The office is advising those who fall under the sensitive groups to remain indoors as much as possible on Friday and keep windows closed, run an air conditioner, and/or a high-efficiency particulate air purifier.

“You can also take care of the air that’s already in your house by not burning candles and using vacuums,” Gullion said.

Hoosiers are also advised to avoid campfires, bonfires, and barbecues outside until the air quality returns to healthy levels. Additionally, people should refrain from activities that degrade indoor air quality, including burning candles and vacuuming.

This is the third Knozone Action Day declared in 2026. There was one issued on Wednesday for ozone.

2023 was also a bad year for air quality in the United States because of wildfires in Canada.

Air quality index map of Indiana with a gauge showing "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" air quality due to fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Text announces "Knozone Action Day in Central Indiana" on Friday, July 17.

Related Tags

Indianapolis Office of Sustainability Knozone Action Day Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Braun Bill
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

State Representative Mitch Gore Condemns Governor Mike Braun

Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

More Indiana Schools Could Move to Four-Day Weeks

A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Left Loses Its Head After Braun Ends Indiana Discrimination

Symbolic image of video surveillance in public spaces, Singapore
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam’s Defense Of Flock Cameras

NYPD Officer Reported Shot To The Vest In Brooklyn New York City
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/10/26: MSM Says They Were Duped, Iran

Nighttime view of a parking lot with brick buildings, trees, and lampposts illuminating the scene.
Local  |  Staff

Man Shot Dead in Downtown Indy Parking Lot

Local News
Air Quality In Toronto Ranked Worst In World Due To Wildfire Smoke
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

Knozone Action Day in Indiana Called Friday Due to Canada Wildfires

Headshot of a man with a beard wearing a black shirt.
Local  |  FOX 59

Texas Sex Offender Arrested for Rape of 2 Children in Delaware County

Illinois v Purdue
Local  |  Staff

Purdue Ranks 2nd in Study of America’s Best Value Public Universities

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three SUVs Stolen from IU Indy Parking Lots

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Dog Found Dead in Backyard During Extreme Heat, say Danville Police

A man in a suit standing at a podium and speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event, with a banner behind him displaying the name "Benjamin Harrison".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett Vetoes Wheel Tax Proposal Passed by Indy City-County Council

A map showing major heat risk levels across Indiana for Thursday, July 16, 2026. The map indicates areas of extreme, major, moderate, and little/no heat risk.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Central Indiana Under Heat Advisory as Temperatures Climb

A wooden sign hanging on a building that reads "Mineshaft Saloon".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Tax Case: Judge Says Prosecutors Broke Law

A close-up portrait of a woman with braided hair and a serious expression, wearing a black top.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After Teenager Shot on Indy’s North Side

A white Ford SUV parked on a city street with a crosswalk and buildings in the background.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Councilor Moves to Eliminate Parking Requirements

Two smiling young girls, one a baby and the other a toddler, in an outdoor setting with trees in the background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Ripley County Deputies Cancel Silver Alert for Missing Milan Children

Greg Porter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Porter Slams State’s Billion-Dollar Surplus During School Cuts

A smiling older man wearing glasses and a black vest stands in an office setting with a wooden desk and sign reading "Tyler".
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Submits Over 41,000 Signatures to be on November Ballot

Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday with elevated ozone levels forecast for much of Central Indiana. Includes a forecast air quality index and recommended actions.
Local  |  Staff

NWS: More Heat Ahead, Then Storm Chances Return

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close