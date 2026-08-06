Johnson County Man Accused of Helping Deal Meth Convicted

Source: Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office / Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A man was convicted of Aiding in Dealing in Meth on Wednesday, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Joseph Hooker helped give methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a truck stop in Johnson County.

“We have repeatedly warned drug dealers to stay out of Johnson County. Many listen. Some don’t,” Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said. “Sadly for Mr. Hooker, it took facing up to three decades in prison to finally figure out that we don’t tolerate drug dealers here. We hope he tells his friends. We appreciate the hard work of the investigation team and the prosecutor team eradicating drug dealers in our county by sending them to prison. Our sheriff’s investigators consistently demonstrate that they’re dedicated to catching drug dealers and securing good evidence for us. This is how we keep our community safe.”

Hooker’s sentencing is scheduled for September 28. His conviction carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.